Colfire Stays says Tatil

Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Company Limited (TATIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited whose ultimate parent is conglomerate ANSA McAL, says it has no plans to change the structure of or re-brand Colfire, which it recently acquired.
“Colfire is a strong brand,” declared TATIL chairman, Ray A Sumairsingh on Monday, in response to questions from the Express at a stockbroker’s meeting.
“The colour is outstanding as well,” he quipped.
“They are around longer than TATIL. They are a size equal to TATIL and I think the important thing for us is to use both companies properly in the market space so that we don’t remain number two, but become number one,” Sumairsingh added.
Colonial Fire Insurance Company Limited was founded by Cyril Lucius Duprey in 1955.Three years later, the company opened its doors as a small operation in the heart of Port of Spain. By 1968, their name was changed to Colfire.
Colfire, which principally underwrites policies relating to motor, property, casualty and marine, was one of the insurance companies in the CL Financial group.
In March 2021, CL Financial announced the sale of Colfire.
TATIL bid to purchase the company and by November 2021 signed a sale agreement with CL Financial.
On December 29, 2022, TATIL launched an offer and take-over bid to the shareholders of Colfire to acquire all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in Colfire at a cash price of TT$20.32 per ordinary share.
On February 6, 2023, TATIL initiated the process to take up and pay for 15,357,405 ordinary shares representing 97.5 per cent of the total shareholding in Colfire.
The company subsequently moved to acquire the remaining 2.5 per cent of shares via a compulsory acquisition process.
“We’ve been able to double our market share in certain components of the insurance business with the acquisition of Colfire,” Ansa McAl group chief executive officer Anthony Norman Sabga III reported on Monday, adding that the group had heavily invested in technology to improve the customer experience.
Proud of acquisition
According to EY’s 2021 report on the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago insurance industry, known as the Premium, Colfire is among the top three general insurance companies in the country.
Guardian General tops the list, TATIL is second and Colfire is third in terms of market share.
The three companies have held the top three positions by gross written premium (GWP) every year since 2013, the Premium notes.
GWP are the total premiums an insurer writes during a specific period before deductions for expenses such as ceding and commissions.
In 2021, Guardian General’s GWP was $761.7 million, TATIL’s GWP was $351 million and Colfire’s GWP was $263.8 million, the Premium noted.
Ansa McAl Group executive chairman A. Norman Sabga told the Express that the Group was proud of the Colfire acquisition.
“In fact, it came to market twice and we competed for it twice.
We are very, very proud of that acquisition. We’ve invested heavily in our team, headed up by Mr Musa Ibrahim (managing director TATIL) He has a remarkable group of people with him. We’ve invested heavily in IT and we have no doubt that it is going to prove to be a wonderful investment,” Sabga asserted.
He said “at the moment” Colfire was an amazing brand.“So certainly we are going to preserve that,” Sabga said.
Ibrahim concurred, “The reality is that it’s two strong brands with well over 125 years in terms of history, commanding well over 150, 000 clients.
So it’s a big transformation, a great opportunity for the insurance division of Ansa McAl and we look forward to achieving our financial returns.”