Colm: Nothing more than ‘scaremongering’

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday dismissed Opposition accusations that Government is borrowing the country into unmanageable debt and that it had abused the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
Imbert was responding to the UNC’s private motion in the Senate “Reconsider borrowing policy and outline plans to fulfil debt servicing obligations”.
He said misinformation was being spread and the fact was that Government had “judiciously” used money from the Fund, which now contained more savings that when this administration came into office.
Imbert said the Fund was at US$5.6 billion when Government took office and “with all we went through last year we withdrew US$900 million”.
“Today, the balance is at US$5.7 billion,” Imbert said, adding: “All of this scaremongering about the HSF is nothing more than scaremongering.”
He said the HSF was created to be used on rainy days and “we are having very rainy days”.
Imbert outlined some of Government’s plans to keep the debt to GDP ratio down.
UNC Senator Wade Mark, who raised the motion, had called on Imbert to state “where we are in borrowing money to finance projects” and warned that the State was not earning enough revenue to cover its borrowings.
He said development projects now onstream were based on borrowed funding and some were tied to various activities that were not transparent.
Further, Mark questioned the revenue generated or to be generated from some current projects, many of which he claimed would end up as loss-makers.
Mark said Imbert had not indicated the total of Government’s borrowings and had delivered no answers but only “ole talk”.
Covid-19 loan bargains
Imbert said Government had “prudently” utilised a number of concessional, fast-disbursing facilities set up by various multi-lateral agencies, specifically for Covid-19 relief by small economies.
These facilities offered drawn out repayment periods and lower rates, he said, recalling Government’s contingent credit line from the CAF development bank for US$50 million and a second loan from that facility for US$100 million.
Government also accessed a US$100 million facility from the Inter-American Development Bank and is in the final stages of finalising a drawdown from its US$20 million World Bank loan.
He further shot down Mark’s claims that the country’s international reputation had declined significantly, noting that this country was one of the few in the world to maintain its credit rating with Standard and Poor’s as of June 2020 “in the middle of a pandemic”.
Imbert called this “no small feat” and reminded that Trinidad and Tobago was also able to raise a US$500 million ten-year bond, at a very good interest rate of 4.5 per cent “within hours”.
“The bond issue was oversubscribed by over 100 per cent within hours,” Imbert said, adding that this was “in the height of Covid”.
He said contrary to what Mark would have the country believe, T&T was still regarded as an “adequate financial space” with investment opportunities.