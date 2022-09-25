AS HE steps up to the podium in Parliament today to present his eighth budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert faces a volatile global scenario and a demanding local population.
On the international front, sky-high inflation in many developed countries has led to rapid increases in interest rates, which are likely to tip the US and Europe into recessions in 2023. Especially worrisome for the Ministry of Finance technocrats is the impact that the stronger US dollar will have on T&T’s debts in that currency.
On the home front, most public sector unions are still demanding double-digit wage increases to compensate for salaries that have remained frozen for the last eight years.
The public sector unions are hoping to share more of the $8 billion revenue windfall that T&T expects to receive for the 2022 fiscal year. That unbudgeted and unexpected revenue is mostly due to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which drove up the prices of oil, natural gas and ammonia—all commodities that T&T exports.
Given the extreme volatility of those commodity prices—and the fact that they are subject to sudden and rapid declines—Imbert has signalled that the Government is extremely wary of going beyond the four per cent wage increase for public servants that is its most recent offer.
But the higher export prices for the 2022 fiscal year mean a sharp reduction in the expected fiscal deficit, which means a much slower build up in local and foreign debts and no need to drawdown the country’s rainy day savings in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF). That is a positive because the assets in the HSF are sure to have been impacted by the declines in its holdings of US equities and bonds.
Despite stronger earnings from the energy sector, Budget 2022 is still a deficit budget, which is expected to be $2 billion as opposed to the $9 billion which he had projected when he read the budget in October 2021.
T&T has had budget deficits for the past 15 years. In the past two years, the country recorded two of the largest fiscal deficits—in 2020, it was $16.9 billion and in 2021 it was $12.35 billion.
The country is saddled with expenditure on transfers and subsidies and salaries to public servants which accounts for 70 per cent of the annual budget.
Budget 2023
As it stands, there are many knowns of what Budget 2023 will entail.
There will be an emphasis and continuation of Government policies in certain areas, especially agriculture and roads.
At the front burner would be wage negotiations with the public service.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said a portion of earned revenue would be allocated for wage negotiations with public servants.
Imbert said the current offer of four per cent over the period 2014-2019 for the mainstream public service will cost $2.43 billion in arrears (backpay) calculated up to June 2023.
“The additional annual recurrent cost will be $490 million. If this offer is extended to the wider state sector, the cost will almost double to $4.66 billion in arrears (backpay) calculated up to June 2023. The additional annual recurrent cost will be $968 million. Difficult as it may be, the Government is committed to raising these funds and making these payments.
“This is something, we as a government, have agonised over for a very long time. This is not small when we’re talking about increasing the annual recurrent cost of wages by a billion dollars per year,” Imbert said at the Spotlight on the Economy on September 2, 2022.
“However, by way of example, the PSA has asked for a 19 per cent increase just for the period 2014- 2016. If accepted, this would cost $15.8 billion in arrears (backpay) up to June 2023. The additional annual recurrent cost would be $1.8 billion.
“If the PSA proposal was extended to the wider state sector this would cost $30.3 billion in backpay up to June 2023. The additional annual recurrent cost would be $3.4 billion. This level of increased expenditure is not possible,” he said.
“It’s not feasible. It’s just not possible. And these numbers need to be understood. If the Government were to accept the proposals being made by the major trade unions, we would have to find $30 billion in backpay just for the first three years. Not even the second one because the offer that is on the table is for 2014 to 2016 and 2017. The unions are asking for something that costs 30 billion for the first three years. God alone knows what it will cost for the next three years. These requests are just unrealistic and unsustainable,” he had said.
The Finance Minister is expected to announce the operationalisation of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority and the Gambling Control Commission. While progress was made in 2022, they have not been operationalised.
In addition, he will also announce the Government’s move to implement the collection of Property Tax.
With regard to Digital Transformation, in fiscal 2022 he had said that the Government hoped to introduce a pilot project of National Digital ID but it has not materialised. Imbert had also announced the Government’s intent to focus on the Digital Developer Hub which would include an Online Local Marketplace for cottage industries.
In fiscal 2023, the Finance Minister will have to deal with the issue of the liberalisation of the liquid petroleum fuel market to deal with potential increase in prices.
Despite passing the legislation to liberalise the fuel market in Parliament, it has not yet been implemented.
