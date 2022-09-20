AFTER six years of cutting and contriving, Finance Minister Colm Imbert can look back at 2022 as a year that he did not have to worry about the Government’s overdraft or whether the country’s debt was getting out of hand.
For the first year since he became Minister of Finance in September 2015, Imbert has more money than he expected.
The Russia/Ukraine war led to soaring energy prices which gave him an unbudgeted and unexpected $8 billion in revenue.
Last October, he presented a $52.4 billion budget based on an oil price of US$65 per barrel, $3.75 mmbtu for natural gas.
His theme was one of resilience as it was delivered during the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic while the economy had yet to fully reopen.
At that time, the budget deficit was projected to be $9 billion.
In the fiscal year, oil prices crossed US$100 and averaged about US$95 for the period and downstream products- ammonia, urea and methanol- marked record prices.
As a result of energy gains in the past few months, T&T’s budget deficit for 2022 is estimated to be around $2 billion.
It comes after T&T recorded two of the largest fiscal deficits - in 2020, it was $16.9 billion and in 2021 it was $12.35 billion.
After delivering seven deficit budgets in his stint as Minister of Finance, his 2023 budget could be a balanced one as he indicated his wish to do so in the budget 2022.
At Spotlight on Budget on September 2, 2022, Imbert said that for fiscal 2022, energy revenues were expected to reach $35.9 million, more than double the $16.4 billion collected in 2021.
Energy gains are cyclical yet earnings, especially interest from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF), have sustained and been used to stabilise the economy for the past three years.
Addressing the Spotlight earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance’s permanent secretary Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee, in her 15-year profile of energy revenues from 2007 to 2022, observed that energy revenues went from 52.7 per cent or $29.6 billion of total revenue in fiscal 2008 to 7.6 per cent or $3.43 billion in fiscal 2015- 2016.
She said energy revenues have gradually increased to 16.5 per cent of total revenue or about $6.14 billion for fiscal 2021.
“This year we expect that revenues from oil and gas would comprise about 36 per cent of our revenue, about $18.5 billion,” she said.
The Government’s attempts to shore up energy security for the next decade is pivotal given the impact it has on the country’s revenues, which are in turn used to fund the country’s operations.
Digging out of deficits
Budget 2022 was the second chapter of an ambitious 2021 budget, delivered shortly after the PNM administration received another term in office.
Many of the measures in Budget 2021 did not materialise because of the pandemic, and carried over into Budget 2022 with updates.
In 2021, rather than meet the budgeted goal of boosting jobs, Imbert was tasked with finding unbudgeted money to provide salary relief grants for more than one month as the third lockdown dragged on.
Despite this, he held more optimism for 2022.
“Madam Speaker, we plan to return to a primary surplus on the fiscal accounts in 2023 and continue on that path of growth. Similarly, the overall balance on the fiscal accounts is expected to move from a deficit of 11.0 per cent of GDP to an overall balance in 2024. This fiscal adjustment will lead to a stabilisation of the public sector debt relative to GDP ratio in 2022/2023 and subsequently, a downward trend in our debt to GDP ratio,” he had said in Budget 2022.
As it stands, Imbert is on that path.
“Our credit rating is improving. Our revenue is increasing. Our economy is in growth mode. Inflation is being kept at bay. The fiscal accounts are almost in balance,” he said at Spotlight.
In fiscal 2022, revenues are more than expected- T&T expects to collect $20 billion in taxes-$9.7 billion from oil companies and $10.3 from other companies
T&T’s import cover is 8.4 months at US$6.8 billion as at December 2021. It was 8.5 months in December 2020 at US$6.9 billion.
The country’s overdraft was 39 per cent.
Capital revenue is pegged at $1.1 billion which come from proceeds from the FCB additional public offering and the ongoing process to settle CLICO liabilities to the Government.
On the domestic front, the Government expects a reduction in income tax of $6.25 billion as opposed to $9.9 billion.
And the Government expects to only collect about $5.8 billion in Value Added Taxes (VAT) for fiscal 2022, which is significantly lower than the $7.2 billion it had projected.
With the economy reopened, there are promising signs.
Yet, the factors which allow the economy to deal with its deficit (energy earnings), is also a double-edged sword.
T&T, like the rest of the world, is vulnerable to rising cost of food and its attendant effect on inflation.
There have been adjustments to fuel prices with a $1 billion cap expected in the next fiscal year.
And Imbert insists that the dollar will not be devalued.
According to the Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin for July, food inflation moved from 6.6 per cent in January 2022 to 7.8 per cent in June 2022.
“Most sub-categories with a relatively high import content within the food category registered increases over the period. Core inflation (which excludes the food component) increased to 4.1 per cent in June 2022, up from 3.2 per cent in January 2022,” the bulletin outlined.
And if the economy isn’t growing, taxes aren’t being paid.
The CBTT report observed that CSO reports an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, down from 6.5 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021.
States of implementation
Key items which Imbert identified for implementation are in different stages while some have not yet got off the ground.
1. The T&T Revenue Authority was not operationalised as expected in fiscal 2022. Imbert said it will be done in fiscal 2023. A director general has not yet been identified.
2. The Gambling Control Commission- In March, Imbert appointed Stephen Tang Nian as chairman of the Commission and Stevan Thomas as deputy chairman. However, it has not been operationalised or added revenue to the State. “We expect to generate our first streams of proper gaming revenue in financial year 2022 with full revenue generation in the years following,” Imbert had said in Budget 2022
3. Property Tax- At the Spotlight, Imbert said the Government would move to implement the collection of taxes in fiscal 2023.
4. Mortgage Bank- The Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company Limited and the Home Mortgage Bank will be merged to create a new entity - the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank – to align more closely to the national housing programme. This has not been advanced. Last month, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis announced that the HDC would be restructured. This is expected to be completed in fiscal 2023.
5. Procurement legislation has once again been delayed. In July, in a statement to Parliament, AG Reginald Armour said more consultation needs to be done before the Act can be proclaimed based on communication he recused from the Office of the Procurement Regulator (OPR) and the Judiciary.
7. Special Economic Zones Authority- Imbert had announced the establishment of a Special Economic Zones Authority designed to regulate designated Special Economic Zones. In July, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon appointed a chairman, Karen Tom Yew-Jardine.
8. Trade and Investment Promotion Agency- Imbert had said there are currently 13 entities that perform trade and investment promotion functions in T&T. “A newly established Trade and Investment Promotion Agency will achieve these objectives by reducing the need for multiple overlapping agencies duplicating the same work,” he had said as he announced that InvestTT and ExportTT would be merged. That has not been completed in fiscal 2022.
9. National Digital ID- Imbert had said the Government hoped to introduce a pilot project but it has not materialised. In an interview with the Sunday Express, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus was hesitant to commit to a specific date explaining that digital transformation was not an overnight fix and it would be a continuous evolving process as things change over time. “Its a journey. Not a destination. There is no end,” he had said.
10. Utility Cash Card and a Fuel Cash Card: In Budget 2022, Imbert had said: “We will provide low-income and vulnerable groups with appropriate rebates in the first instance. We will develop and put in place a UTILITY CASH CARD, which will be made available to low-income and vulnerable groups to access subsidies for electricity and water, once the prices for these services are regularised. A similar system will be extended to the same group of citizens in respect of the fuel usage upon the liberalisation of the fuel market. A FUEL CASH CARD will be made available to vulnerable groups to offset the cost of increases in the price of motor fuels. This Cash Card Programme will be administered by the Ministry of Public Utilities.” There has been no public information on this initiative.