Combining teaching with wearable art

WHEN Natalie Lewis is not correcting assignments or teaching algebra to her pupils, she immerses herself in metals, beads, and stones.
As a Mathematics teacher and a mother of two children, ages 12 and one year old, Lewis juggles her career and her desire to become a jewelry-maker.
While gold and silver are some of the more sought after precious metals, Lewis has a passion for jewelry made out of copper. The self-taught designer has been creating unique statement accessories for about five years. It is a hobby, she says, which has grown into her online brand called Nspirational Designs.
The mompreneur says finding a secondary income has allowed her to provide a better quality of life for her family while exploring her creativity.
Lewis has been a secondary school Mathematics teacher for the past 13 years. She says while she adores teaching youngsters how to add, subtract, multiply, and divide, she is thrilled to showcase some of her other talents outside the classroom.
Sharing what inspired her to explore jewelry-making, Lewis said, “I’ve always admired people who have their own business, and hope one day I too would be an entrepreneur.”
She has spent countless hours absorbing online tutorials, practising, and honing her craft, which has resulted in one-of-a-kind works of art.
She says she enjoys working with copper, which has a distinct appearance for its rich reddish-brown colour, because it is highly durable, extremely affordable, and can be shaped into stunning designs.
She told Express Business that the manner in which people choose to adorn their bodies is an expression of who they are. Whether we get a tattoo, haircut, or even jewelry, we make ourselves known to others through this form of representation, she said.
Seeing jewelry as miniature pieces of wearable sculpture, Lewis uses a combination of copper, mixed metals, and natural gemstone beads to create most of her work.
“Copper is a mineral not only found in nature, but there are trace elements in our bodies which helps our organs and metabolism function properly. One of the oldest metals that exist today, some people believe there are holistic and spiritual benefits to wearing copper. If worn often enough, some claim copper balances both the spirit and the body,” she said.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Lewis says copper also symbolises love and balance, and as such, she has done a Valentine’s Day collection of copper pieces.
“Customers can get beautiful heart designs, necklaces, bracelets, engraving, and unique pieces. Everything I do is handmade, and no two designs are exactly alike. I also do custom pieces,” she said.
Lewis creates both abstract and geometric designs.
Today, copper is used in a multitude of ways, from currency to industrial construction, from roofing to jewelry, and more.
For more information on Lewis’ copper designs, e-mail Nspirationaldesigns@hotmail.com