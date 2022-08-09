Comfort Inn will add to Tobago’s room stock

TOBAGO’S accommodation sector is expanding with the opening of Comfort Inn & Suites in lower Scarborough, last Thursday.
This will be the first Choice Hotel franchised in the Caribbean and the US-based hotel management company, is working with the T&T-based owners, Towers Hospitality Group.
General manager of Comfort Inn & Suites, Maria Yip-John, told CCN TV6 during a tour of the 74 rooms on Thursday, that it was not an easy three-year journey, due to the lockdowns and construction closure, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said she is happy that the hotel has finally opened its doors on the island.
Yip-John said out of the 74 rooms, 20 are suites, and she believes the added room stock will help boost the accommodation sector.
“We always heard the cries that there is not sufficient room stock on the island and with this addition, it can also attract more airlift as well. It also raises the bar on what is being offered in Tobago.”
Speaking about the cuisine, the general manager said it will all be locally sourced and the hotel will have a close relationship with the farmers and suppliers on the island.
“We have taken the opportunity to highlight Tobago’s best menu items. Also all 60 employees are local, so we are very excited about this new journey and Tobago is the first Caribbean country to have a Choice Hotel franchise,” Yip-John said.
She added that the aim of Comfort Inn & Suites is to provide great customer service and hospitality.
In a news release last week, chairman of Towers Hospitality Group, Allan Richards, who was the brainchild behind this project said: “Towers is now poised to contribute further to the Tobago economy by adding high-quality rooms, which we recognise is key to achieving the critical mass required for Tobagonians to benefit from the ongoing public investment on the island, such as the development of new sporting and cultural facilities, as well as the airport expansion.”
Richards said during construction, over 200 local workers were employed on a regular basis.
“The hotel will establish rewarding relationships with the providers of food, transportation, entertainment, and other tourism-related activities. Towers is extremely satisfied to have arrived at this juncture, where the culmination of the pursuit of its strategic intent is in sight. We are confident that the mutually beneficial collaboration experienced thus far will continue to be shared by all. Now is the time,” the chairman remarked.
The US-based management company CUSA, LLC is a full-service hotel and property company
CUSA, LLC manages hotels ranging in size from 45 rooms to 770 rooms, full, limited and select service hotels in a wide variety of locations.