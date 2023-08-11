‘Commendable’ performance in 9 months

CHAIRMAN of Massy Holdings Robert Riley said the group’s commendable financial performance for the first three quarters of the company’s financial year was overshadowed by the fatality which occurred in the Massy Energy Engineering Solutions (MEES) subsidiary.
“The board of directors of Massy Holdings Ltd, along with the management and staff of the group, are deeply saddened by the passing of our employee Mr Allanlane Ramkissoon and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones,” Riley said.
“Mr Ramkissoon, who was involved in an incident at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd on Thursday 15th June 2023, died at a specialist facility in Colombia where he was being treated. We continue to provide support to his family. Investigations into the cause of the incident at the NiQuan plant are ongoing. Our group is committed to ensuring that lessons are learned to ensure safe working conditions for all our employees and stakeholders,” he said.
Riley said the financial performance of the group for the first nine months of the financial year was “commendable”.
“The group’s Third-Party Revenue from Continuing Operations grew by 12 per cent to $10.3 billion (US$1.53 billion). This was propelled by 19 per cent revenue growth from the Integrated Retail Portfolio (IRP), which is benefiting from its acquisition of Rowe’s IGA supermarkets in December 2022,” Riley said.
Riley said Group Profit Before Tax (PBT) from Continuing Operations grew by 18 per cent to $756 million (US$112 million) and Group Profit After Tax (PAT) from Continuing Operations increased by 20 per cent to $514 million (US$76.3 million).
“Strong PBT growth from subsidiaries in the IRP of 19 per cent, Motors and Machines Portfolio (MMP) of 14 per cent and the Gas Products Portfolio (GPP) of 11 per cent, were offset by reduced contributions from Associates,” Riley said.
“PBT from CIG and Massy Wood associate companies were $8.6 million (US$1.3 million) below prior year; and MMP took a full write-down on the value of its investment in the online used car platform, Curbo, of $14.8 million (US$2.2 million). After accounting for their Associates, PBT from MMP and GPP grew by five per cent and six per cent respectively. The rebalancing of the Divestment Funds Portfolio (DFP) and higher interest rates in the US facilitated significant improvements to the DFP and the TIRCL reinsurance business performance,” he said.
Riley said for the first nine months ended June 30, the DFP produced a gain of US$3.5 million versus a loss of US$5.3 million in the same period last year, representing a US$8.8 million swing.
He said similarly, TIRCL’s before-tax profit for the nine-months ended June 30 was US$2.2 million versus a US$720,000 loss in the prior year.
“The group is progressing its strategy in pursuit of its vision: A Global Force for Good —An Investment Holding Company with a Caribbean Heart. The group’s divestment programme is nearing the end, with significantly reduced contributions from Discontinued Operations. Proceeds from divestments are being leveraged for acquisitions in the Group’s core portfolios,” Riley said.
Riley said as the group expands globally, recent acquisitions contributed $60 million (US$8.9 million) to before-tax profit.
“The group’s conservative investment management strategy for the proceeds from its divestment programme is providing adequate returns while protecting the group’s cash. The Group is refreshing its Expectations of Massy Leaders, its programmes to assess and guide leaders, as well as its leadership training and development, and employee engagement tools to enhance the structures that ensure the culture and experience of our Caribbean Heart can be replicated and sustained,” he said.
Riley said the outlook for the group continues to be promising as it acquires and grows the companies in its core portfolios whilst leading its organisations with a “Caribbean Heart”.