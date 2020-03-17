Companies gearing up for remote workers

On February 3, 2020, China’s financial sector recorded one of its worst days, with equities decreasing as much as 9.1 per cent. This came one day after China’s central bank injected US$173 billion (1.2 trillion yuan) into its economy to prevent an economic crash in response to the impact of COVID-19. Amid the spread of the COVID-19, US$5 trillion in value was wiped off the international stock markets on February 28, 2020.