Companies must learn from mishaps

HEALTH, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) are particularly important for industrial companies, including those in the energy sector and this is why TOSL Engineering ensures proper policies and procedures are implemented for the safety of all workers.
Earlier this month, the company, located in Marabella, won three out of four American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAMTT) HSSE awards in the categories for: Most improved OSH/Environment Performance; Outstanding OSH & Environment Project and Excellence in HSE. OSH is an acronym for Organisational afety and Health.
Over the past 40 years, the company has served many industries which include oil and gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing, power and utilities, marine and shipping, food and beverage, construction, water and wastewater, to name a few.
In an interview last Saturday, managing director Ricardo Mahadeo said TOSL is the largest local engineering and integrated solutions provider servicing the Caribbean region and HSSE is of paramount importance.
Mahadeo, who started with the company in 2018, said that the industry expects good HSSE performance and a minimum of recordable incidents.
“Contractors are sometimes asked to down a man or leave a site if they have too many incidents. We were surprised to find out that some of our clients are shifting their attitude when looking at incidents and adopting the Human and Organisational Performance (HOP) operating philosophy, which is guided by five principles: people make mistakes; blame fixes nothing; context drives behaviour; learning is vital and response matters,” he explained.
Asked how the future looks for HSSE and what are some of the opportunities that exist for energy services contractors, Mahadeo said contractors need to be educated about the new skills that are required.
“In the past (pre 1990s), this happened when foreign contractors came to Trinidad and Tobago to execute projects. In 2022, we can use the Internet to find potential partners and do market research during this early phase to position ourselves. We can expect when these new projects start, there will be an exchange of know-how and expertise similar to when the first platforms and petrochemical plants were built. Contractors need to be receptive to these new opportunities and willing to swiftly change mindsets,” he remarked.
Furthermore, the executive noted that the public can expect even more stringent HSSE standards within the energy industry, especially with respect to environmental sustainability.
“Particular emphasis will be placed on reducing your carbon footprint. Almost all of the upstream businesses in Trinidad have committed to reducing their carbon emissions in the race to Net Zero by 2050. Local contractors need to understand how their carbon footprint will affect their clients’ Net Zero goals, in particular within the supply chain, and start taking steps to reduce/mitigate/manage carbon emissions to transition to the clients’ expectations,” Mahadeo acknowledged.
TOSL has 330 employees throughout the various sectors the company services, which dictates a whole-of-company approach to remedial action.
“We have identified areas where we have seen increased incidents and we have introduced a roving inspector, who has scheduled visits to clients’ sites to ensure our procedures are in compliance. Where we do find variances, we incorporate corrective actions across our business,” said Mahadeo.
Questioned on whether there has been any Health Safety and Environment (HSE) mishaps at TOSL over the years, the executive said the local engineering company, has had accidents and near misses in the past.
“We consider most to have been preventable, but we also understand that we are on a journey along the HSE culture. We have been proactive with the implementation of our risk controls measures to ensure we manage incidents to prevent recurrence. The strength of an HSE Management system is demonstrated on how effectively we respond to incidents and near misses,” he outlined.
According to Mahadeo, he believes the company is learning from its incidents and near misses as it has implemented effective remedial programmes.
“For example, to significantly reduce dropped objects, TOSL launched an awareness campaign companywide to ‘stop the drop’. Our HSE performance indicated that as an organisation we were having frequent near misses related to dropped objects. In our attempt to control this risk and ensure corrective actions were implemented,” he stated.
As an organisation, Mahadeo said it is always effectively improving our safety culture.
“We were able to identify these dropped object incidents and implement a system to mitigate the risks and reduce the potential of having an accident. This is evident by the reduction in dropped objects after the implementation of the dropped objects campaign,” he said.
Managing Covid-19
With respect to how the company coped with the pandemic over the two and half-year period, the managing director said planning for the pandemic commenced as early as January 2020, when the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global health emergency.
He said TOSL’s management team assembled a Covid Steering Committee to initiate the management of the change process, assessing risks posed to all personnel, transmission routes and the national and global status of the disease. An Emergency Response Plan (ERP) was finalised and implemented by March 3, 2020 to minimise/mitigate potential impacts.
“A strategy was devised to maintain business continuity. TOSL identified critical functions within the organisation and ensured cross training of employees. Departments were segregated into different buildings and employees were placed on a rotation system. Executive Management was engaged in communicating and reinforcing the new ways of work to all staff. TOSL continued to review the ERP in accordance with local legislation and international guidelines,” he highlighted.
As the new year approaches, Mahadeo said TOSL is pivoting from its traditional products and services to conceptualise and deliver energy efficiency, waste-to-energy processing and carbon management projects to its clients across the region.
“Our major goal is to ensure environmental sustainability whilst trading carbon credits from environmentally friendly or plant efficiency improvement projects to assist in meeting our global 2050 target. With the added revenue the client may decide to proceed with a project which now has at least a marginal positive return and which allows them to achieve their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals,” he emphasised.
History of TOSL
The founder and chief executive officer Emeritus Shazan Ali led TOSL from 1982 to 2017. During this time the company became ISO 9001 and STOW certified. TOSL has also been the recipient of the Excellence in Corporate Governance Award from the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, won the Excellence in Business Award, under the category Excellence in Quality, which is hosted by Republic Bank and the Business Development Company Limited and captured the award for Medium Company of the Year in the Services Category from the Couva/ Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce.
TOSL also acquired international membership of Transparent Agents and Contracting Entities (TRACE) and has implemented its Corporate Whistleblowing Hotline which is provided by report it® (USA).