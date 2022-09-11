Companies need good leadership

In the current economic climate, it is important for companies to ensure that they have good leadership if they are to survive.
This is according to Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute (CCGI) chief executive officer Kamla De Silva.
Speaking with the Express recently, De Silva noted that businesses are facing many challenges at this time.
“We are seeing a lot of high inflation, organisations are dealing with supply chain issues, things that are impacting their ability to deliver goods and services. Even employees within the organisation, they are struggling to pay their bills and to cope with paying more for fuel prices to get to work. It’s real challenges that are facing all of us.”
De Silva said this is why proper corporate governance is crucial at this time in order to find solutions and implement the best strategies.
She said most importantly companies must ensure that they have a good board in place as the buck stops with the board.
“Boards are not supposed to be rubber stamps to simply approve what comes before them,” she said.
She said boards must have a mix of persons experienced in different areas including law, finance and human resources. She noted that this has been something lacking in public sector organisations.
“A lot of organisations in this country are really well run but it is no secret that a lot of the challenges lie with our public sector organisations because we don’t always get the quality of mix or diversity that you want at board levels.
“It is important for organisations to have a good board because a board that is not paying attention, a board that is not supportive could mean disaster for an organisation.
Because at the end of the day if an organisation is not performing well it is the board that you hold accountable.
“Particularly when we look at the State sector, when we find that those organisations are not functioning at their best, it is not so much the management team, though they are the ones doing the day to day operations.
Ultimately it is the board because the role of the board is to provide oversight to ensure that what is happening in the organisation serves the mandate of the organisation.”
She said Jamaica has developed a law where all persons seeking to serve on State boards are required to first be trained in corporate governance.
She said this is something she wants to see established in T&T and that there should be a database so there is a pool of qualified and trained persons available when government is seeking persons to serve on boards.
“So we are learning from Jamaica in terms of how they are instituting those types of governance practices.”
De Silva said the CCGI, a non-profit organisation, provides training and programmes in order to help individuals gain the skills needed to be effective leaders.
“We have a certificate in corporate governance programme which consists of four modules and will teach the basics in terms of what is corporate governance, the role and function of the board...we also talk about corporate reporting which is a major part of ensuring that there is a level of transparency with respect to how organisations are governed.”
The Institute also offers one-day master classes, panel discussions and holds forums where persons can hear and learn from the experiences of professionals, she said.