SINCE August 27, the drydock at the Caribbean Dockyard & Engineering Services Ltd (CDESL) has been submerged.
And up to Monday, the Express Business was unable to get any feedback from the company on its plans ahead.
Apart from a one page website, there is no other public information on CDESL, which is now a state-owned entity.
Contacted by Express Business, the company’s manager Wayne Beharry said on Monday that he had nothing more to add beyond what the company issued on August 29.
At that time, the company statement noted that “an incident occurred at the shipyard of the Caribbean Dockyard & Engineering Services Ltd (CDESL), which resulted in its floating drydock being submerged.”
“This has rendered the floating dock consequently inoperable for scheduled client vessel services at this time. There was no damage or loss to any client vessels which were in the floating dock at the time of the incident. No employees of the shipyard, its clients or other person/s were reported injured or adversely affected in any way,” the statement had said.
“The shipyard remains operational and is exploring options for resumption of drydocking services at the soonest possible time. Further to this, there will be no disruption of alongside floating works or logistics clients service operations. The CDESL and its directorate remain committed to ensuring the efficient, safe and productive continuation of operations for stakeholders and all connected interests,” it stated.
Beharry refused to engage the Express Business saying that he did not have permission from his superiors to discuss how the company intends to resolve this matter moving forward.
Other public officials declined to comment.
In September 2020, the Ministry of Finance said that it had acquired the dry-docking facility, CL Marine.
“The Minister of Finance wishes to advise that the Government…has completed the acquisition of CL Marine Ltd and its subsidiaries, a commercial dry-docking facility located in the Western coast of Chaguaramas, from CL Financial—in liquidation,” the Ministry statement said.
In October 2020, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the sum paid/debt offset was $119 million.
“It is part of the debt recovery from CLICO and through the acquisition of CL Marine, we have been able to get an asset valued at $119 million, Madame Speaker. So we have in effect recovered $119 million of taxpayers money through the acquisition of CL Marine.” Imbert said.
According to the liquidator’s seventh report to the court, dated December 18, 2020, up to October 2020, the liquidators said that they worked throughout the pandemic to negotiating and agreeing a multifaceted share and debt agreement in relation to the company’s interest in CL Marine and its five subsidiaries.
“The liquidators worked closely with GORTT and CLICO to structure a sale in a manner which ensured that CLICO and CLF were paid debt owed to them by CL Marine, GORTT was able to finance the purchase through a reduction in the debt owed to it from CLICO, and by which the CLF estate obtained a price for the sale which was in accordance with an independent valuation,” according to the liquidators report said.
“The development of this transaction and achieving the sale to the satisfaction of all parties took considerable time and effort. The liquidators began the process in February 2019, taking the lead in devising the necessary sales structure, drafting the sales documents and co-ordinating the transaction between the parties.
“This was not a straightforward process. On more than one occasion the terms of the deal were changed at the request of one of the counterparties. In some cases after terms had been agreed and contracts drafted. The process was correspondingly prolonged causing an increase in both time and legal costs.
“Ultimately, the sale released substantial value directly to CL Financial, achieved a sale at the independent valuation and allowed it to recover substantial intra-company loans from CL Marine, whilst safeguarding the operations of the dockyard for the benefit of its staff, customers and the wider community of Trinidad and Tobago,” the report said.
In the Ministry’s statement on its acquisition of CL Marine, it noted that a part of the Government’s diversification thrust for Trinidad and Tobago was the targeted area of ship building and ship repairs.
To this end, it said it pursued the acquisition of CL Marine and its subsidiaries with liquidators.
On June 17, 2020, it registered the National Marine and Maintenance Services Company Limited, a new wholly owned state enterprise for its diversification purpose.
The board of directors is:
• Chair—permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance, Michelle Durham-Kissoon,
• Directors—deputy permanent secretary, Jennifer Lutchman; deputy permanent secretary, Savitree Seepersad; project implementation advisor, Nadira Lyder; auditor, Rachael Bissondial and attorney Jonathan Soo Hon.
“The Minister of Finance wishes to further inform the public that given the economic impact of Covid-19 and with the focus on building resilience towards economic recovery in the next five years, citizens can look forward to the benefits of this diversification initiative in due course,” said the September 2020 statement.
The Ministry said it is expected that in addition to private sector customers the shipyard will be utilised to maintain, service and repair the government’s fleet of vessels including two new fast ferries, the APT James and the Buccoo Reef, along with two new Cape Class military vessels which were then under construction in Australia, the Galleon’s Passage and the existing Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard fleet, among others.
On CL Marine’s website, the dockyard is described as a major port facility, ideally located on the western coast of Trinidad and Tobago in the Western Hemisphere.
“The facility has been in existence for over 100 years and is situated on 26 acres, with excellent facilities, including a floating drydock. We provide deepwater berths; a well equipped, ship repair and new build with fabrication facilities, complete with inside and outside fabrication areas.
“CL Marine has a prime waterfront location and provides a facility for domestic and international owners, who require their vessels to be drydocked in Trinidad & Tobago, including marine transportation support services and supply shore base logistics services associated with the energy sector,” it said.
