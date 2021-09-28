A&V Oil and Gas Ltd and its chief executive are taking Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to court for defamation.
During a press conference at his San Fernando office yesterday, senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj said the company and CEO Hanif Baksh are claiming aggravated and exemplary damages against Persad-Bissessar for “publishing false allegations from September 10, 2017 to present”.
The Opposition Leader made statements that A&V overstated volumes of crude oil which it sold to the former Petrotrin and received payments from the State oil firm for fake supplies of oil.
Maharaj however said that those allegations were held to be untrue by the three judges who sat as arbitrators, and not supported by evidence adduced before them.
“A&V and Mr Baksh are claiming aggravated and exemplary damages against the Leader of the Opposition for publishing these false allegations. Subsequent to the decision of the arbitrators in June 2021 the Leader of the Opposition has continued to publish these false allegations which are defamatory of both A&V and Mr Baksh. The Leader of the Opposition has been given notice that in respect of every defamatory publication she had made against A&V and Mr Baksh over the last four years that the court will be asked to look at each of these publications and award extra damages on the basis of aggravated and exemplary damages.”
The former attorney general said the defences put forward by the Opposition Leader cannot be established.
The matter was brought before the court shortly after statements were made by Persad-Bissessar at a public political meeting in 2017.
Maharaj said further statements were made even during the 2020 general election.
“I think that a lesson must be taught to leaders that they have a duty to tell the country the truth,” Maharaj said.
He said he was confident that the legal team in this matter will be successful and was looking forward to trial.
He said a date has not yet been fixed but there is to be a pre-trial review later in the year.
‘Faulty data’
Maharaj also responded to a full-page newspaper advertisement last weekend from former chairman of Petrotrin Wilfred Espinet.
He said that Espinet disagreed with the settlement between A&V and Petrotrin and that Petrotrin terminated A&V’s contract based on the findings made in reports form Kroll Inc of Canada and Gaffney Cline & Associates.
Maharaj said Espinet, who led the board at that time, stated that Petrotrin relied on experts to terminate A&V’s contract but those experts relied on the data and information in the internal audit report provided by Petrotrin.
“They did not conduct any independent investigation into whether the information in the internal audit report was correct or not...It follows that if the data in the internal audit report or any information supplied by Petrotrin was inaccurate the opinions given by these two firms would also have been inaccurate.”
He added, “It is therefore wholly improper for Mr Espinet to try to avoid responsibility by shifting the blame to Petrotrin’s experts when these experts relied on Petrotrin’s own faulty measurements and data contained in the internal audit report.”
A&V is to be paid for the oil it supplied to Petrotrin during the period immediately before the termination of the contract.
That sum was $84,699,879.47 and US$2,284,398.40.
A&V accepted to be paid $18 million as damages after it did not pursue the judgment in its favour for damages to be assessed.
Petrotrin’s successor, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd, will grant an Enhanced Production Services Contract (EPSC) to A&V Oil for a period of ten years.
The agreement is rooted in a partial award delivered on June 11 by an arbitration panel headed by former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Sir Dennis Byron.