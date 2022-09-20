SINCE the pandemic, the cost of basic goods has climbed. Combined with the recent rises in inflation and shortages for many vital food items, things are now much more costly. By this point, it’s difficult to recall when supermarket prices were “normal”. Trends indicate that many big-chain supermarkets, which control the market and carry some of the most popular products on shelves including wheat, sugar, rice, and cooking oil, may increase prices once again.
The cost of groceries has increasingly surpassed rent or a mortgage for some families. Making matters worse, the cost of food fluctuates and rises each month for many households.
The Express Business recently chatted with persons on the streets of Chaguanas to inquire about their monthly grocery expenditure and whether their buying patterns have changed over the last two years.
Valerie Morison, 46, said she is currently in between jobs and all her monthly bills have been piling up.
“Right now, things aren’t good. I’m struggling to pay back a loan. My monthly grocery bill went from $2,000 to $3,500 per month. I’m mostly buying the basics—flour, sugar, oil, rice, potatoes, and so on to feed my family. My spending habits haven’t changed, food prices just keep going up,” she said.
Taxi driver, Kelvin Mendoza, 57, shared similar sentiments.
“In my household is me, my wife, our child, and two grandchildren. I spend almost $3,000 a month on food, sometimes more. I’m not buying anything extravagant. The price of flour, rice, and dry goods keeps going up, it has to stop,” he said.
Terry Lewis, 59, from Siparia says he spends approximately $2,000 each month on groceries. Apart from the basic food items such as flour, rice, sugar, and milk, he also spends money on toiletries for the family, which can be costly too.
According to Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association, there are significant reasons why food prices fluctuate around the world, and these factors also have an impact on us locally.
In addition to issues on a global scale, Diptee noted that Trinidad and Tobago faces its own issues, such as floods which reduces yields for local producers. However, the main drivers of local food price inflation have been supply chain disruptions and higher fuel prices that have driven the cost of transport up, although these are all softening somewhat, he added.
Although data from other countries indicate that the cost of grain and vegetable oil is decreasing, Diptee claimed that producers of commodities are still bringing viable product equivalents and alternatives to the market.
He stated, “The problem about prices in the commodities market is that there’s a lag period to build into absorbing the transmission of reduced prices worldwide.”
The Express Business looked into the issue and compared the pricing of a selection of staple food items in 2016—before the pandemic—and in 2022—after the pandemic—as citizens continued to complain about the growing cost of food.
The following is the zero-rated item list taken from the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s website. It also covers items for which VAT has been reduced from 15 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
Zero-Rated Items
(No VAT applicable from February 1, 2016)
Ibis All Purpose Flour (2kg) 12.99
Par Excellence Parboiled Rice (2kg) 19.99
Carnation Evaporated Milk Tin (410g) 9.99
Green Butterfly Evaporated Milk Box (250ml) 4.99
Dairy Dairy Full Cream Powdered Milk (800g) 47.99
Kerrygold Powdered Skimmed Milk (800g) 54.99
Nestle Full Cream Milk (1L) 10.99
Blue Band Table Margarine (227g) 7.99
Golden Ray Cooking margarine (227g) 9.99
Nestle 123 Growing Up Milk 1+ (800g) 58.99
Cheddar Cheese (454g) 18.18
Eggs (Large Dozen) 25.00
Target Corned Beef (340g) 15.99
Chief Curry Powder (85g) 6.99
Brunswick Sardines In Oil (106g) 6.99
Salted Fish w/Bone (454g) 27.27
Smoked Herring W/Bone (454g) 13.99
Fermipan Yeast (4x11g) 6.99
Lion Baking Powder (454g) 8.99
Swiss Macaroni (400g) 4.99
Demerara Brown Sugar (1800g) 19.99
Mabel White Vinegar (1L) 6.99
Cook’s Mate Oats (226g) 3.99
Store Packaged Split Peas (454g) 3.99
Store Packaged Red Beans (454g) 6.99
Store Packaged Dry Pigeon Peas (454g) 5.99
Store Packaged Black Eye Peas (454g) 6.99
Store Packaged Channa (large grain) (454g) 5.99
Store Packaged Lentils (454g) 4.99
Garlic (454g) 10.00
Onion (454g) 2.50
Irish Potatoes (454g) 2.50
Fine Choice Frozen Chicken Breast (pk) 19.99
Fine Choice Frozen Drumsticks (pk) 19.99
Fine Choice Frozen Chicken Thighs (pk) 11.99
Fine Choice Frozen Chicken Wings (pk) 17.99
Fine Choice Frozen Economy Pack (pk) 34.99
Colgate Toothpaste (130g) 11.99
Palmolive Toilet Soap (3pk) 15.99
Soft N’ Pretty Toilet Paper (6 x 280 Sheets) 15.99
A typical consumer would have a monthly expense of $233.59 in 2016 if they purchased the following 12 basic items from the zero-rated/standard list each month. A family of five would have an average monthly bill of $1,167.95 if you multiplied that by five.
Items Feb-16 Aug-22 Increase Percentage
Ibis All Purpose Flour (2kg) $12.99 $20.95 $7.96 61.27790608
Demerara Brown Sugar (1800g) $19.99 $22.50 $2.51 12.55627814
Par Excellence Parboiled Rice (2kg) $18.99 $27.99 $9.00 47.39336493
Fine Choice Frozen Chicken Economy Pack $34.99 $51.95 $16.96 48.47099171
Dairy Dairy Full Cream Powdered Milk (800g) $47.99 $52.99 $5.00 10.41883726
Swiss Macaroni (400g) $4.99 $7.49 $2.50 50.1002004
Eggs (Large Dozen) $25.00 $25.00 $0.00 0
Cheddar Cheese (454g) $18.18 $34.98 $16.80 92.40924092
Irish Potatoes (454g) $2.50 $3.50 $1.00 40
Eve Soya Oil (900ml) $16.99 $26.95 $9.96 58.62271925
Breeze Multi-Active Soap Powder (900g) $26.99 $37.00 $10.01 37.0878103
Cook’s Mate Oats (226g) $3.99 $8.99 $5.00 125.3132832
The average monthly cost for someone who made the same purchases today would be $320.29. A family of five will have an average monthly bill of $1,601.45 if you take that amount and multiply it by five.
The Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) performed a retail price study of 136 chosen items across 41 supermarkets in 21 locations in Trinidad between August 18 and 19, 2022, according to the website of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU) of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) carried out a similar exercise in eight (8) supermarkets in Tobago.
The selected goods, which are purchased by consumers of all income levels, were determined by the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s “Basket of Goods Survey”. Every month, prices for these goods are monitored.
Several everyday food items saw a price increase of over 50 per cent from February 2016 to August 2022. Interviews conducted last week reflected concern that as Christmas nears, food costs will rise once more, as they frequently do in the lead-up to the holiday season.