Concrete projects by next year

TWO DAYS after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said, at his weekly news conference last week Saturday, that a digitised public sector would reduce corruption, he delinked the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation to create a standalone Ministry of Digital Transformation (MDT).
At its head is former TSTT executive, Senator Hassel Bacchus, who was the Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation for the past nine months. He was appointed following the general election victory of the People’s National Movement in August last year.
In the week he was made a full minister, he was immediately tasked with ensuring the Government’s roll-out of its digital travel pass, TTravel Pass, was smooth given that T&T had earmarked yesterday to re-open its borders for commercial travel.
“It’s rolled out. It is working and there are suggestions to make it better. They are agile solutions in which we can absorb suggestions,” he told the Sunday Express yesterday.
The website, produced by iGovTT, was launched last Wednesday.
But the TTravel Pass, while concurrent with the assumption of Bacchus’s new role, is not the first major undertaking of digital transformation.
“While it (TTravel Pass) is visible, the ministry has been undertaking many major initiatives in the past years and recent years. I must pay respect to forerunners in our Government network involved in delivering e-services, such as e-Tax. We also have ttconnect, which is a suite of channels for persons to use.
“We have been part of delivering TTBizLink. Earlier this year, under the Universal Service Fund, we delivered 10,000 tablets to students. IGovTT handled the procurement of laptops for the Ministry of Education and many others. It is not the intention of this ministry to be visible. Our work is very much behind the scenes,” he said.
Bacchus noted the de-linking of the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation into two entities would result in some structural changes.
“Any realignment brings certain adjustment realities for the ministries involved. Staffing, facilities and even technology has to be set-up for the new MDT. The public service is incredibly resilient, and I am already experiencing progress on setting up the operations. The delays will not be from the realignment. The delays are really in acquiring the skills and pushing through governance issues. We have the talent just waiting to be tapped into, and that is our focus moving forward,” he said.
In terms of entities, the Telecommunications Authority of T&T and iGovTT, together with ttconnect, will now fall under the new MDT.
His focus?
To make people’s lives better.
“My focus is on those priorities highlighted by the Prime Minister—national E-Identity and interoperability, health, education and social services, creating an information superhighway, as cliched as it sounds, across Government services. I want to make the process of accessing a Government service an enjoyable experience. And my focus is concurrently, building a healthy, sustainable ecosystem that is self-regenerating and based in Trinidad and Tobago, powered by our own infrastructure, by our own people. To lessen our reliance and dependence on off-island solutions, and while I know this is a monumental task as we have nine years in which to position T&T at the forefront of digital government and digital economy, we can do it. Key to this will be the team I am able to assemble and lead,” he said.
He observed that Covid-19 has catalysed the digital transformation of the service sector.
“Bio-med has become a reality, e-learning is the norm, we are taking virtual tours and concerts. These are things we were not doing a mere one year ago. But the term, in and of itself, is such a diverse one, and it has so many meanings and impacts on so many aspects of our personal lives that people sometimes do not realise that we have been living this transformation for years.
“Trinidad and Tobago has, like everywhere else, been actively working on the transformation of its digital landscape, but what we need to do now is to take those Moko Jumbie-sized steps to propel us head-first into the digital age, to keep us in step with the world’s advancements and herald a new era where all services—Government, private and international—are accessible at our fingertips,” he said.
He was reluctant to put a timeframe for T&T becoming fully digital because while policies are aligned with the ruling People’s National Movement Vision 2030, there will be incremental steps with a number of milestones to be met by next year.
“It is hard to put a defined timeframe on change, but I would say that 2030 is a reasonable target for the concept of a digital T&T. By then it would mean we would have quality, secure and resilient infrastructure in place. We would have optimised ICTs in our daily lives, making our population more productive, our business and public services would be conducted digitally, and digital technology will be in harmony with the ICT environment.
“We will also, and quite importantly, have a digital sector that is contributing to our GDP and earning us foreign exchange. But, as I mentioned before, getting us there requires some massive undertakings and taking significant Moko Jumbie-sized leaps, but with the right capacity and infrastructure, nothing is impossible. Dream big, achieve big,” Bacchus said.
Is T&T ready for new
technological changes?
“There are a number of ways to view and answer that. When it comes to ‘foreign’ tech, our adoption rate is pretty high. For example, we have one of the highest per capita uses of Facebook. We have heavy usage of other social media platforms, like TikTok. Our citizenry regularly sports the latest phones from Apple, Samsung and others. We love to kick back and binge-watch Netflix, etc.
“But, you see, our local tech industry is fairly low. Covid-19 has boosted adoption rates, but there are segments of the population that we have to bring along: some older persons and some persons who just do not trust technology or local technology for fear of data breaches and hacks. Others are a little bit jaded on trying new things, new applications where the system crashed, and they then had to throw their hands up in frustration and go back to the way it was done before. We have an obligation to our users to do better with what we build and to ensure high-quality interfaces and easy-to-use applications,” he said.
Digitisation and digitalisation
He was careful to make the distinction between digitisation and digitalisation.
“Digitisation and digitalisation are two different concepts that we tend to unconsciously use interchangeably. Digitisation is taking things, documents, paper, books, etc, and turning them into something that can be accessed electronically. On the other hand, digitalisation is a continuing process of engineering services and solutions and using technology to get the job done!
“Trinidad and Tobago is on a combined digitisation and digitalisation journey. We want to improve the well-being of the people and the economy of T&T by leveraging digital technology. And although the start is slow, when we have the foundation laid, that growth will be rapid and it will be amazing.
“If we look to our 2030 targets, we are about five per cent there. We are looking at some priority programmes such as national e-Identity and interoperability, improved service delivery for health, education and social services, for delivery by September 2022. This will push forward that much further to achieve our goals,” he said.
Bacchus said it was an absolute imperative that the country’s records be digitised.
“We have so much paper sitting in boxes and vaults that we genuinely run the risk of them disintegrating to dust with age. In the same way banks went from physical books to electronic records and systems back in the ’80s and ’90s, it is the same for the Government and almost every business. Good, clean, structured data and records make systems work. The data/records are the foundation to delivering the service,” Bacchus said.
Transformation, however, relies on two critical inputs—people/skills and governance. He acknowledged it has been a challenge with the public service.
“Unfortunately, in the public service, we have been found wanting for this talent. The public service on the whole requires a lot more technical resources (not ICT, per se, but analysts and planners/architects and project managers) and so the identification of the jobs and the acquisition of people and skills are taking us some time. T&T has so many young, talented and vibrant tech-savvy people, but they are resistant to entering the public service to champion this advancement.
“This coupled with simple things like knowing what and how much technology we have, what data we have, where it is, what digital staff we have, what ICT projects are taking place and planned so that we have a clear lay of the land, Government-wide, is still being determined and combined into a resource base.
“However, to support this and to ensure we have the governance framework in place to move us through the transformation, we have established a Cabinet sub-committee, a National ICT Steering Committee with key permanent secretaries, and a network at the IT managers level to ensure more coordinated work,” he said.
Experienced telecoms
technology leader
Hassel Larry Bacchus is the holder of an AAS in electronics engineering technology from the University of the District of Columbia, Van Ness Campus, 1986 to 1987. Over his career he pursued the following areas of study;
• Certificate Leadership Development Programme, Arthur Lok Jack
• Certificates in Project Management
• Certificates in Transport, Switching, mobile and management systems from numerous vendors, including Huawei, Genband, Alcatel, Harris, Icaro
• Certification in the use of admin systems utilised in TSTT, including CIS, PeopleSoft, Accescare
Bacchus, on a personal and a professional level, is a self-motivated, goal-orientated, creative, experienced telecoms technology leader with a proven track record across multiple IT and telecoms managerial and operational environments.
He understands and is at ease working within all levels of a corporation. Bacchus possesses an in-depth knowledge of service provider deployment, fulfilment and assurance processes; track record in developing new operational areas and ensuring functional integrity; detailed understanding of IT solutions, legacy and Next Generation switching and transport networks in both wired and wireless core and access spheres; proficient in creating and evaluating business documents with the ability to understand and negotiate with a focus on value and customer service. Bacchus’ passion for educating and sharing is at the heart of his work.
The passion for electronics and telecoms fuelled his decision to enter the telecommunications industry. This passion was demonstrated during his tenure at Telco and subsequently Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd.