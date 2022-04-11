Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget is calling upon Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to address the bugbear issues of confirmation and contract workers at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
He made this comment after attempting to deliver a letter to Gonzales, which was received by messenger Kendell Belgrave, at the ministry’s headquarters, at Alexandra Street, St Clair, yesterday.
OWTU vice-president Rita Ramlogan-Jodha, education and research officer Ozzi Warwick and members of the “blue shirt army” were also present. They are also hoping to meet with the minister to address an avalanche of outstanding matters since they first requested a meeting on September 15, 2020 and January 18, 2022. Among the issues which have to be addressed on behalf of workers include pension plan, Covid-19, deterioration of the relationship between the Commission and OWTU, manpower audit and business plan; and non-payment of bills by Government agencies. They are also hoping to get a resolution for the reopening of the Trade School in Tobago, unnecessary expansion of contract labour and temporary workers.
Roget: Significant number on contract
Roget said: “It’s disrespectful. We are calling upon T&TEC to regulate contract workers. A number of them have not been confirmed. A significant number of them are on contract. It needs to change. All of that has to be dealt with soon. Gonzales needs to step in and restructure those matters. These issues are important to us all. We will be coming back. We can’t say when, but soon. During Easter...this Holy Week, we hope he will accept it in good stead and go forward. We anticipate a prompt and positive response.” Attempts to contact Gonzales proved futile.
On Friday, Roget and his team had also pleaded with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to address the $4.6 billion deficit in the Petrotrin Employees Pension Plan (PEPP) for “more than 5,000 retirees”.