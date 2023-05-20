GOVERNOR of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Timothy Antoine is urging the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to understand the importance of wealth creation and investment.
Antoine, speaking virtually at the launch of the Unit Trust Corporation Global Balanced Fund Ltd’s (UTCGBFL) first retail mutual fund in St Lucia, on Thursday, said in the United States almost three in five people or 60 per cent are invested in the US stock market, which is a source of income and wealth for its citizens and residents.
The Governor contrasted that with the ECCU where only one in 25 people or four per cent are invested in the Eastern Caribbean Security Exchange.
Antoine said he proposes to increase that number to one in five people over the next decade.
The governor welcomed the UTCGBFL, as he said ECCU citizens will have an opportunity to access the international markets.
“The minimum investment is US$100 or EC$270 from the perspective of financial inclusion, this is important, as it means almost everybody and anybody has an opportunity to invest in the international financial markets. The launch of this fund leverages the strong savings culture in our currency union. As we speak, we have about EC$ 25 billion in our deposits, in the currency union. It offers an affordable way for our people to move from being mere savers to being financial investors,” Antoine disclosed
He indicated that, in recent times, the ECCB has observed that some persons are pursuing risky investment options in cryptos.
“I hope these persons will consider the mutual fund as a safer option for their hard-earned money,” the governor lamented.
Further, he noted that wealth creation is essential for building financial resilience as it strengthens one’s capacity to weather financial shocks and storms.
“What will it take for you to double your net worth over the next decade,” Antoine said.
Director of Finance, Treasury Department, Imran Williams delivered remarks on behalf of the Prime Minister of St Lucia, Phillip J Pierre, and lauded the dedication and vision of the UTC in its efforts to promote widespread participation in financial markets on a regional scale.
“This means that in addition to investing in traditional government bonds and treasury bills, promissory notes, etc, the product allows individuals to diversify their investment portfolio whilst gaining returns that can supplement their income,” Williams acknowledged.
He also observed that “this speaks to equity, diversity, and inclusion—equity for people from all walks of life, diversity of people from all income categories, and inclusion of people who would otherwise have been crowded out by high upfront costs and minimum investments.”
Williams outlined that the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission is in the process of completing the financial inclusion and literacy survey.
“It would be quite instructive as you will see what each of the data on each of the members of the ECCU looks like in terms of financial inclusion and get a better sense of the demographics, also how to pivot your marketing strategy,” he explained.
Williams highlighted that the investment licence is being sold by St Lucia’s First Citizens Investment Ltd and the Bank of St Lucia Ltd, who have been involved in the broker service for decades.
“This is not a scheme in any way, shape or form. You are dealing with reputable individuals and institutions coming to the fore to provide this service,” the director of finance, treasury department mentioned.
He noted that Prime Minister Pierre also sees the launch of the mutual fund as an avenue to increase employment and the further development of the ECCU.
UTCGBFL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Unit Trust Corporation, is an investment company incorporated in St Lucia to operate as a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.
Dr Didacus Jules, director general of the OECS said in the current climate of volatility and uncertainty many things can no longer be taken for granted.
“As Small Island Developing States, OECS countries are among the most impacted, we are virtual spectators and often the victims of trends and developments that are global in scale but are devastatingly local in their impact. On the financial front, this vulnerability is illustrated by a flight of international banks in the region and the loss of corresponding banking services. The increasing difficulty in accessing financial services and growing financial exclusions,” Jules stressed.
He noted that these developments do not only affect the commercial sector but it is also felt by ordinary citizens and especially by venerable sectors such as retirees, business people, and working people.
“The Eastern Caribbean Economic Union can only make sense and be successful if it creates that space for increasing financial inclusion, if it provides options and opportunities for citizens of the Union to save and invest, and creates a culture of shareholding that guarantees financial security and economic wellbeing of the average household,” Jules remarked.
The director general of the Organisation for the OECS said the mutual fund allows investors to pool their money together, and to invest in a mixed portfolio of assets, which helps to manage risk and to secure better long-term growth.
“All of this we expect will generate more accessible instruments in the Eastern Caribbean Capital Market that can help to fuel increased capital to local enterprises to support economic growth, job creation, and infrastructural development in the OECS,” Jules added.