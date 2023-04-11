Construction to begin on solar project

Construction to finally start on Solar Park
PM laments delays in start up of project
Country to pay dearly for government tardiness
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will today turn the sod for the construction of the 112 mega watt (MWac) solar project.
The sod-turning comes almost three years after the consortium of bpTT and Shell were selected as the preferred bidder on the project which has caused an escalation in cost to taxpayers.
According to a release from bpTT’s communications adviser Luis Araujo, other government representatives as well as leaders from Shell and bp will also be present to mark the beginning of construction of the solar project.
Araujo noted, “The solar project is being constructed by consortium partners made up of bp Alternative Energy Trinidad and Tobago (bpATT), and Shell Renewables Caribbean (Shell) and is planned to provide up to 112MWac from two sites when operational – Brechin Castle and Orange Grove.”
The turning of the sod comes exactly a week after the Express Business exclusively reported that government’s delay of almost three years will lead to taxpayers forking out hundreds of millions of dollars in higher electricity rates from the solar power project.
The Express Business confirmed that when the consortium first negotiated with the Government on the renewable energy project, the cost to the administration was US4.02 cents per kilowatt hour. However, by the time the deal was eventually inked late last year it had skyrocketed to US6.745 cents per kilowatt hour. That is a massive 61 per cent increase in the original price. At US4.02 cents the country would have been paying the consortium US$11.6m a year, but at the revised price T&T would have to fork out US$18.8m per annum, a US$7.2m or over $US$140m during the 20-year life of the project. This is close to $1 billion TT dollars.
More than that, it effectively meant that we have agreed to pay for renewable energy, more per kilowatt hour than we are paying to the independent power producers of US4.7 cents per kilowatt hour.
At the recent Energy Conference Rowley acknowledged the negative impact of the delays on the project and said the country had to do better.
Rowley noted that T&T was at the early stage in the development of the domestic renewable energy industry and posited that the Lightsource bp, bp/Shell Solar Parks can provide the impetus for the development of a renewable energy industry.
“We need to build on this experience. Our permitting process needs to be drastically shortened and we may need to review the suite of incentives if we are to attract further investment not only at the corporate level but also at the individual level. Given the global momentum, we must accelerate our transition to a low carbon economy as to delay necessary change will put at risk current and future energy related prospects, as energy transformation will have significant impacts on a broader economic scale.”
In a joint response to questions from Express Business the companies said, “Both bp and Shell, as owners of the solar project, have been progressing the development of the project closely with all relevant stakeholders including the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC). Pricing and cost details are confidential.”
The companies insisted that they continue to work with the Government in an effort to get construction off the ground.
“Bp and Shell as the project owners for the solar project continue to work collaboratively with the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) supporting their intent to develop power generation through renewable energy sources,” the companies told Express Business.
They added, “Since the announcement of Financial Investment Decision (FID) in December 2022, the project owners continue to work closely with GoRTT and the relevant third parties towards the commencement of the construction phase of the project. We look forward to contributing to a lower carbon economy in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement.”
Multiple sources also point to issues surrounding whether there will be a stake in the project from a State-owned company and whether that will be National Energy or the National Gas Company which has been pushing an aggressive green agenda but which was not originally part of the project discussions.
In a 2020 presentation bpLightsource outlined the time table for the project:
February 2018: The Government of Trinidad and Tobago signed the United Nations Paris Agreement ratification in New York;
March 2018: GoRTT launched Expression of Interest;
November 2018 GoRTT launched RfP documentation;
July 2019: GoRTT RfP submission deadline;
March 2020: Consortium award preferred bidder status;
It estimated 2021 to begin Construction with 2022 “Commercially Operational Renewable Energy Projects”.
Sources say the Ministry of Public Utilities and T&TEC have also played major roles in the débâcle with the utility insisting that bpTT and Shell could not be allowed to generate power unless they were in possession of a license. It is this licensing system that delayed the project by almost a year and which has led to significant challenges in even installing solar panels on homes.
At the recent Energy Conference Rowley promised that T&T will soon introduce Feed In Tariff legislation as part of government’s strategy to encourage low carbon power generation technologies and renewable energy generation.
He said, “Feed-In-Tariffs have proven to be an effective policy instrument in encouraging investment in renewable energy technologies and in the growth of domestic renewable industries. It is currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and will be brought to Cabinet this quarter.”
It is unclear if this goal was achieved.
The Prime Minister added that on November 29, 2022, the Government launched the Roadmap for a Green Economy in Trinidad and Tobago. The Roadmap was developed by the IDB in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and National Energy. The study determined that of all the potential renewable energy sources in Trinidad and Tobago, offshore wind offers the largest potential for the country with a projected output of approximately 25 gigawatt of levelised energy.
He said the initial goal of the roadmap is the establishment of a wind pilot project, demonstrating visible end-use applications of green hydrogen in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Towards this end, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries in collaboration with National Energy and the European Union will be conducting a National Wind Resource Assessment, to identify potential sites for wind farm development in Trinidad and Tobago.” Rowley reported.
He added, “While the outlook for development of renewable energy industry is promising and attainable, we recognise that renewables cannot in the near to medium term replace oil and gas. Long-term strategies that promote renewable energy and energy efficiency are necessary to attain carbon neutrality. Further, the shift to carbon neutrality is not a spontaneous event as there are a number of challenges such as the cost, reliability and stability of renewable energy systems.”