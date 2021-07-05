THE construction sector re-opened yesterday without any hiccups with many workers happy to be back to work.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Saturday the reopening of all construction yesterday after announcing last week Saturday that only Government construction would be opened on July 5.
Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association (TTCA) president Glen Mahabirsingh said from all accounts everything went smoothly and some workers reported for work as early as 6 a.m.
“Workers are happy to restart the projects they were working on at various sites across the country as these past months of the lockdown was extremely difficult for them. All safety briefings were given by the relevant supervisors and a lot of restocking of materials were being done to restart the works.”
Mahabirsingh said with the vaccination drive that has been going on over the past five weeks, some 10,000 construction workers received their first jabs, while 5,000 are fully vaccinated.
He added that the construction industry has plans, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, to continue vaccination of construction workers at three sites in the coming weeks.
Projects impacted
Hardwares, businesses that rent equipment and food vendors were impacted when construction remains closed.
So said project quality control inspector Richard Calloo for the Morvant Junction to Maritime Roundabout Upgrade Project. Calloo also said they were delayed by two months as a result of the most recent Covid 19 lockdown.
They are also expected to work on reconstruction and road rehabilitation between the Priority Bus Route (PBR) and Eastern Main Road. On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said construction would resume.
Asked to give an update on the project yesterday, Calloo said: “We were opened before. This is not the first day. We were here since last week. We are half way through demolishing the old bridge, and, putting it much further down. We are putting it in a westerly direction. We are widening the road. We are hoping to finish it by next year.”
Calloo added: “It has been delayed by about two months because of the pandemic. We have our regular crew of about 25 men. Most of the men are glad to be back out.”
Calloo was also concerned about the rainy season and the impact it could have upon project completion. He said: “More and more we are into the rainy season. We are trying to push as much as possible during the dry weather.”
Calloo also said he agreed that the economic life of a country could be measured by the buoyancy of the construction sector. He said: “I agree that construction indicates if the country is doing well or not. Other sectors depend upon the construction sector like the hardware, people who rent equipment and the people who sell food.”
In a brief telephone interview yesterday, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said: “Most of the larger projects would have to come onstream much later on. They would come in on a phased basis. We would have to ensure the protocols are in place and the contractor would have to remobilise. They would have to submit and abide by the health and safety protocols over a phased basis.”
Moving to the Morvant project, Sinanan added: “It was restarted about two weeks ago. We wrote to the Ministry of Health requesting special permission to get that project going. The contractor is going apace.”
Among the major projects include the $180 million Diego Martin Interchange, San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway, Cumuto Highway, Moruga Port and Tobago Airport.