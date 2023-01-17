Consumers have power to choose

MINISTRY of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon says she is disappointed with the “blanket statements” made by Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee about food prices not being likely to drop any time soon.
Gopee-Scoon also reminded consumers that they have the power of choice when it comes to purchasing items they may find to be unfairly priced.
She was speaking during an interview on i95.5fm yesterday morning.
On Monday, Diptee said although the cost of freight shipments is dropping, consumers should not expect any drop in food prices in the near future.
He said the reduced price of freight is between China and other countries but that there were not many exports between China and T&T.
He added that local supermarket operators are not yet able to cut prices because of several factors not connected to freight deliveries, including the Ukraine conflict and the impact of climate change and flooding.
He said lower prices should not be expected before the end of the year.
Responding to Diptee’s statements yesterday, Gopee-Scoon said:
“It’s crazy, but it’s also disappointing that a broad statement like that would be made...
“That blanket statement I would say is unacceptable from Mr Diptee and I am disappointed in the blanket statement...”
The Trade and Industry Minister said freight prices have reduced by some 75 per cent and this should be reflected in prices at the supermarket.
She said the Ministry monitors the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Index, which had peaked at 159 points in March, 2022.
She said this had decreased gradually over several areas including oil, cereals and meats which this country imports.
“We are now down to about 132 points. That’s what my recent research has said to me.
So, it’s going down gradually, but at the same time if you have that and if you have the decrease in freight prices, I want to think that there will be some downward reflection in the price of goods sold in the supermarkets,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon said the Ministry’s Consumer Affairs Division also monitors and reports on prices and there have indeed been decreases in the prices of some items.
However, she said there have been products with substantial price increases which is concerning.
“I was quite surprised when I went to buy a callaloo pack at 40-something dollars which I thought was astronomical,” she said, adding she chose not to buy the item. She stressed that she was not advocating for a “boycott” but she advised others to exercise their right to choose.
“It is not a boycott per se. It is a choice you make because you have the power to make the choice as to what to buy,” she said.
She said people should also grow what they can and plan their meals, making the best choices.
Asked whether she felt suppliers were using the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict as an excuse to raise prices, Gopee-Scoon said the food market has indeed been impacted by these events.
But she said some have been taking advantage.
“The flood is over. How long did the flood last? How long is this going to go on for? There are excuses and there are people who use these circumstances to increase their prices,” she said.
She said the Supermarket Association as well as individual retailers and distributors should understand the impact of high food prices on consumers and seek to reduce prices in any way they can.
Gopee-Scoon said she would be meeting with the association to discuss the issue.