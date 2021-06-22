‘Continue to pay your WASA bill’

“In my position, you must support your minister once there is nothing immoral or wrong involved.”
So said executive director of water provider WASA Dr Lennox Sealy in response to comments that Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales had thrown him under the bus over the halted disconnection drive for Water and Sewerage Authority customers in arrears last week.
Gonzales, who previously said he was unaware of the planned action, insisted he had not thrown Sealy under the bus but merely intervened and stopped the disconnection drive.
In an e-mailed response to questions yesterday, Sealy said: “We will continue to encourage the population to treat WASA in the same way they treat their cellphone bills and other commitments. We collected a significant amount of money owed to the Authority which we will share with the public along with a big ‘thank you’ for coming in and honouring their payments.”
Gonzales said about 60 people were affected by disconnections in Chaguanas, San Juan and Barataria.
He also encouraged customers to access WASA’s online platforms to pay outstanding bills.
Last Thursday, WASA announced its debt recovery action had started a day earlier with the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas after attempts to encourage errant customers to pay had proved futile.
Customers were disconnected on Thursday but by Friday Gonzales said he had met with the WASA board and advised that the disconnections be halted following a rush to pay bills.
The Opposition United National Congress had called on the utility to stop it.