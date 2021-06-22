‘Continue to pay your WASA bill’

Dr Lennox Sealy

‘COLLECTED SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT’:

“In my position, you must support your minister once there is nothing immoral or wrong involved.”

So said executive director of water provider WASA Dr Lennox Sealy in response to comments that Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales had thrown him under the bus over the halted disconnection drive for Water and Sewerage Authority customers in arrears last week.

Gonzales, who previously said he was unaware of the planned action, insisted he had not thrown Sealy under the bus but merely intervened and stopped the disconnection drive.

In an e-mailed response to questions yesterday, Sealy said: “We will continue to encourage the population to treat WASA in the same way they treat their cellphone bills and other commitments. We collected a significant amount of money owed to the Authority which we will share with the public along with a big ‘thank you’ for coming in and honouring their payments.”

Gonzales said about 60 people were affected by disconnections in Chaguanas, San Juan and Barataria.

He also encouraged customers to access WASA’s online platforms to pay outstanding bills.

Last Thursday, WASA announced its debt recovery action had started a day earlier with the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas after attempts to encourage errant customers to pay had proved futile.

Customers were disconnected on Thursday but by Friday Gonzales said he had met with the WASA board and advised that the disconnections be halted following a rush to pay bills.

The Opposition United National Congress had called on the utility to stop it.

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) was established as a body corporate, by virtue of the Securities Industry Act of 1995 (SIA 1995) which was repealed and replaced by the Securities Act, 2012 (SA 2012). The TTSEC is an autonomous agency whose primary roles are the protection of investors and fostering the orderly growth/development of the local capital market.

AFTER A turbulent first years of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE), Sagicor Financial, the regional financial services company, says it remains interested in completing the acquisition of CLICO’s traditional insurance portfolio, following the signing of a sale and purchase agreement for the transfer of the portfolio on September 30, 2019.

YOUNG people are particularly vulnerable to the disruptions caused by Covid-19 and it’s for this reason Citi Foundation has partnered with Trust for the Americas, and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) to launch an innovation lab for young people.

ANTIGUA and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has hinted at the possibility of a new company to administer the affairs of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, even as he confirmed that talks were ongoing with two potential investors for the airline.

SINCE the onset of the pandemic in 2020, many organisations have been forced to shift their businesses to digital platforms to continue their productivity. This shift has been easier for some and harder for others. And while digital transformation is the new catchphrase being bandied about, there is another side of digital transformation that is not being shared with organisations.