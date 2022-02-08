Contractors can be debarred

Contractors who are found guilty of some form of wrongdoing could be debarred from tendering for public contracts under the Procurement Regulations.
Piloting the motion to approve the Procurement Regulations in the Senate yesterday, Imbert said the regulations provide the mechanism for implementing Sections 58 (4) of the Procurement Act which requires the minister to specify the mechanism and manner for adding or subtracting a supplier/contractor to the ineligibility list.
There are three forms of ineligibility—one is a letter of reprimand, a conditional non-debarment, “and, for the most serious breaches, ineligibility (to qualify for contracts) for up to ten years”, he said.
He stressed that the sanction for ineligibility was not ten years debarment, but up to ten years.
He added that the contractor can seek a review of the declaration of ineligibility where new evidence emerges that exculpates the contractor, he said.
Imbert said this happens all over the world.
However, in Trinidad and Tobago this was something “brand new” as “previously there was no possibility of debarring a dishonest contractor, if I may use that word, from tendering for public goods and services,” he said.
He said the regulations recognise natural justice and allow a contractor who is declared ineligible to seek a review from the relevant authority (Office of the Procurement Regulator) or can take the matter to court.
The regulations also provide a mechanism for a contractor to challenge the decision of a procuring entity for non-compliance with the Act or due to any action or decision likely to cause loss or injury.
Procurement Act to
take effect in March
Imbert said the country was “on the cusp of a fundamental transformation in the way we do things”.
He said the Government intended to proclaim the Procurement Act in March and public entities will have to be ready by then.
“If not, there would be “serious consequences,” he said.
“Public entities will have no choice. They will just have to come up to speed. There is some difference of opinion as to what readiness entails. What we have sought to do within the Government system is to ask ministries and entities not to create additional bodies to manage their responsibilities with respect to this legislation because it is a typical reaction to something new for public bodies to say ‘we have to create an entire procurement unit’. What we have asked them to do is to look within their existing establishments and those persons who can do the job, to use them,” he said. “We expect that when we proclaim this (Act) that every public entity will just have to come on board. If you don’t come on board there are serious consequences.
“But the problem is we can’t wait forever. This legislation has been in the system for so long and this is the final stage, we are at the finish line and we are just going ahead.”
He said as with various deadlines for things like the amnesty for taxes, the submission of information for property tax, “every time we got to a deadline, the system crashed on the last day. And on the last day that we had a deadline for the submission of information on properties, thousands of people attempted to go into the computer system on that day.
“They waited until the same day. This is not just a feature of Trinidad and Tobago, it is a worldwide phenomenon where persons wait until the last minute. So those public entities that wait until the last minute, they will just have to comply,” Imbert said. “Everybody agrees that it is time to get this show on the road.”
Imbert: No splitting of contracts
to avoid procurement oversight
Imbert went through the Regulations in detail.
He made an oblique reference to the Report of the Audit of Procurement of Goods and Services and the hiring of staff on contract undertaken by the Police Service.
Referring to the Central Tenders Board Act, Imbert said the “splitting of procurement to avoid obligations is prohibited. This is something that has attracted attention recently in a Report on the splitting of contracts to avoid obligations such as limits of authority in terms of the value of contracts”.
The splitting of procurement is strictly prohibited under Regulations 4, he stressed.
He said the Regulation 5 (01) establishes open bidding as a preferred method of procurement.
He said this process is subject to the complexity of procurement and market conditions.
“What these regulations speak to is the instances where there should be open competitive bidding, where there should be selective competitive bidding or where there should be sole selective bidding,” he said.
The Regulations also set out the bidding process and matters to be included in the bidding documents, he said.
Imbert said the Regulations also outline the factors that should be considered in evaluating submissions.
He said there was a general concern that public bodies were often only concerned with price and do not fully evaluate the life cycle cost and the Regulations require the price and the life cycle methodology be used.
“This achieves one of the core principles of the Act which is value for money,” he said.