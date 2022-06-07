Contractors want their millions

Contractors in Tobago, who are owed millions of dollars from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), had a meeting with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Division of Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James, on Monday.
The meeting was held at the Division of Finance headquarters in Scarborough.
This was confirmed by one contractor who spoke to the Express following the meeting.
“It was a cordial meeting. The Chief Secretary basically stated their position from the assembly standpoint but he also gave the commitment that he recognised work was done and because work was done they would have to find some way to also compensate for the work that was done,” said Janet Parks, CEO of Parks International Ltd.
No cheques were distributed on Monday to contractors, but they are holding the Chief Secretary to his word.
“I think it was fruitful we are going to hold him to that and he basically gave a commitment to go back on the drawing board to see where they can get funds to pay us a percentage for starters, but certainly they have given us the commitment that before the end of June they would be giving us a first payment and quarterly payment thereafter. Certainly as contractors this is something very positive for us because we have been waiting for over six months without any formal word, some longer than six months,” Parks said.
The businesswoman said her company is owed a substantial amount of funds, rolled over from the previous administration.
“It is a significant sum in the millions, significant in terms of value of works because we were engaged in quite a lot of jobs as a matter of fact all of us who met on Monday were basically in the same boat, because we were contacted to work on several projects. I know for us, Parks International, most of our projects have been completed and handed over, so it is a situation where we have been waiting to be paid,” she said.
Parks said her budget wish is, “In terms of the revenues that are coming into Tobago I would like to see them better allocated and better utilised. As business people would want to be paid promptly because it is a big domino effect when the government applies all these penalties on your VAT and your NIS and so on and if they in turn are not paying us in a timely manner it really is unfair to us to be able to carry that burden.”
An announcement on budget day is expected this week.