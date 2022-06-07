Contractors want their millions

Express Business Filler #1

Contractors in Tobago, who are owed millions of dollars from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), had a meeting with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Division of Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James, on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Division of Finance headquarters in Scarborough.

This was confirmed by one contractor who spoke to the Express following the meeting.

“It was a cordial meeting. The Chief Secretary basically stated their position from the assembly standpoint but he also gave the commitment that he recognised work was done and because work was done they would have to find some way to also compensate for the work that was done,” said Janet Parks, CEO of Parks International Ltd.

No cheques were distributed on Monday to contractors, but they are holding the Chief Secretary to his word.

“I think it was fruitful we are going to hold him to that and he basically gave a commitment to go back on the drawing board to see where they can get funds to pay us a percentage for starters, but certainly they have given us the commitment that before the end of June they would be giving us a first payment and quarterly payment thereafter. Certainly as contractors this is something very positive for us because we have been waiting for over six months without any formal word, some longer than six months,” Parks said.

The businesswoman said her company is owed a substantial amount of funds, rolled over from the previous administration.

“It is a significant sum in the millions, significant in terms of value of works because we were engaged in quite a lot of jobs as a matter of fact all of us who met on Monday were basically in the same boat, because we were contacted to work on several projects. I know for us, Parks International, most of our projects have been completed and handed over, so it is a situation where we have been waiting to be paid,” she said.

Parks said her budget wish is, “In terms of the revenues that are coming into Tobago I would like to see them better allocated and better utilised. As business people would want to be paid promptly because it is a big domino effect when the government applies all these penalties on your VAT and your NIS and so on and if they in turn are not paying us in a timely manner it really is unfair to us to be able to carry that burden.”

An announcement on budget day is expected this week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Contractors want their millions

Contractors want their millions

Contractors in Tobago, who are owed millions of dollars from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), had a meeting with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Division of Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James, on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Division of Finance headquarters in Scarborough.

This was confirmed by one contractor who spoke to the Express following the meeting.

Nedco promises updated accounts by January

Nedco promises updated accounts by January

BRINGING the audited financials of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) from 2018-2021 up to date is of paramount importance for the company’s chief executive officer Calvin Maurice.

The State enterprise, which was established in 2002, is tasked with developing the micro and small enterprise sector through the provision of loans, business training and entrepreneurial support services. It provides loans of up to $500,000 to start-ups and companies looking to expand their business.

Will 9th Summit succeed or fail?

THE possibility that the Ninth Summit of the Americas, taking place in Los Angeles, California, USA, from June 6-10, would make meaningful progress seems limited already, although this should be an opportunity for dialogue and building partnerships in a time of global crises.

Novo Farms targets products to rival imports

Novo Farms targets products to rival imports

AFTER conquering the local market for fries made from sweet potatoes, cassava and dasheen dug out of T&T soils, state-of-the-art agro-processor Novo Farms has decided to take up the challenge of mass producing flour made from cassava and dasheen.

Brechin Castle-based Novo Farms is all about targeting import substitution as the company seeks to invest, develop and manufacture local products that are healthier, of higher quality and grown locally, said chairman of Novo Farms, Glen Ramdhani.

T&T at a crossroad with natural gas

T&T at a crossroad with natural gas

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said the LNG business in T&T is currently undergoing transformation.

He delivered this message as the keynote speaker at the Energy Chamber’s annual conference at the Hyatt last week.

He noted that in January 2022, the Government executed a Heads of Agreement with Atlantic LNG Shareholders for its restructuring with the objective of improving its efficiency, competitiveness and long-term viability.

Beware of bias when making financial decisions

Beware of bias when making financial decisions

WHEN we think of finance, many of us immediately think of complex equations, algorithms or charts. Indeed, numbers do play an important role in the finance industry but an often overlooked, and just as important, aspect is the role of behavioural psychology. In this week’s article, the focus will be on the psychological aspect of the financial decision-making process, otherwise known as bias, and how some commonly exhibited biases can affect one’s judgment in making appropriate financial decisions.