Contributors fell by 112,000 since 2015

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday claimed that the National Insurance Board’s (NIB) investment fund “has been pushed to the point of insolvency due to the decline in contributions by over 112,000 persons”.
Persad-Bissessar issued a news release on the NIB, three-and-a-half hours after Minister of Finance Colm Imbert made a statement on the NIB in Parliament and laid the institution’s annual reports for its financial years 2019 and 2020. The NIB’s year-end is June 30, so annual reports laid by Imbert yesterday were for the 12 months ending June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.
In her news release, Persad-Bissessar said she has been calling on the Minister of Finance to present the NIB reports for 2019 and 2020 to the Parliament, yet he continued to ignore her calls.
“It was only when he was challenged in court that he was forced to run to Parliament (yesterday), to lay reports which should have been presented since 2019,” she said.
On Thursday, a High Court judge granted a Chaguanas man the right to pursue a judicial review claim challenging Imbert’s failure to lay the NIB annual reports in Parliament, which the NIB Act obliges the Minister of Finance to do within two months of receiving the report from the NIB.
“It is shameful that the Minister tried to discuss in just ten minutes (yesterday), the failed issues of the fund which he hid for over two years,” Persad-Bissessar said.
One of the issues she highlighted is the significant decrease in the number of contributors to the NIB, which she put at 112,000.
Benefits exceed contributions
In delivering his statement in Parliament yesterday, Imbert referred to key operational statistics in the 2020 annual report, including: “The number of contributors in the National Insurance System (NIS) during 2020 was recorded at 404,197, declining by 4.0 percent from 420,638 in 2019….”
In its annual report for the 12 months ended June 30, 2015, the NIB indicates it had 516,926 contributors for the period. If the NIB had 404,197 contributors as at June 30, 2020, it would have recorded a decline of 112,729 contributors between the 2015 and the 2020 financial years.
In his statement to Parliament yesterday, Imbert said NIB’s beneficiaries received a total of $5.4 billion in 2020, while the institution received contribution income of $4.6 billion.
The NIB’s investment portfolio, which totalled $27.7 billion at the end of June 2020, “was further impacted by withdrawals of $950 million from the investments cash account to support the shortfall between expenditure and contribution income,” said Imbert.
He said the yield of the NIB investment portfolio “experienced a decline from 8.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019 to 4.4 per cent in fiscal year 2020”, as a result of the worldwide pandemic which “significantly affected global markets in 2020”.
In her news release yesterday, Persad-Bissessar also said: “It is extremely worrying that the rumours of the pension age being raised from 60 to 65 might be true given this government’s failure to manage the fund effectively.
“I am calling on the Government to state whether the pensions of hundreds of thousands of our citizens are in jeopardy after the grim facts in these NIB reports.”
In his statement to Parliament, Imbert acknowledged that increasing the retirement age of the NIB to 65 from 60 was one of the recommendations made in the Tenth Actuarial Review of the National Insurance System, laid in this Parliament in March 2019.
Imbert told Parliament: “I wish to assure you that this Government will not shirk from its responsibilities with respect to this very serious matter and we will not be distracted by the tirades, threats and irresponsible statements made by agent provocateurs, whose only intent is to create confusion, fear and doubt about the sustainability of NIS pensions.
“I wish to make it clear that contrary to rumour, under this Government, NIS pensions will continue to be paid as and when required, in accordance with established procedures and in accordance with the law.”
He said the Ministry of Finance will soon embark on a series of national public consultations, as well consultations with all stakeholders, including trade unions and employers’ representatives, before any decisions are made with respect to the appropriate way forward to preserve and protect the long-term viability of the National Insurance Scheme.