Coosal gets second term

Tricia Coosal, who was re-elected president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) for a second term yesterday, vows to improve the ease of doing business.
She is the 66th TTMA president.
Joining Coosal on the executive are Dale Parson and Emil Ramkissoon as vice-presidents and Josiane Khan as the honorary secretary.
During TTMA’s annual meeting webinar yesterday, Coosal identified many of the accomplishments attained by the previous board, including its vaccination drive, hosting four virtual missions in 2021, securing work permits and permission for members of the TTMA to open during the lockdown period and fiscal measures for manufacturers, especially those in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) sector. She itemised the collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, exporTT and EXIM Bank for the rollout of initiatives under the Export Booster Initiatives, the FX Facility and Certification Programme to promote and facilitate manufacturers and exporters.
“I am happy to have been part of the illicit trade campaign and proud to announce that apart from the work, which started from the depths of the TTMA with our illicit trade desk, there is now a National Illicit Trade Task Force, to identify, pursue and curtail illicit trading activities in the country,” she said.
Coosal gave her commitment to continue to work diligently on behalf of the association membership to improve the ease of doing business.
“Our advocacy levels would not be waned in this coming year and so I give you the assurance, as chair of our Advocacy Committee, that a number of critical areas are going to be of paramount importance on our radar,” she said.
She also indicated that she would press ahead with VAT refunds, exemption of property tax for plant and machinery, local content in the Government Procurement Legislation, Beverage Container Bill, Front of pack Labelling and pivoting to a more digitalised environment that would enhance business operations.
Non-energy manufacturing
Also speaking at the event was Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon, who said the growth in the non-energy manufacturing sector is evident by the rebound in the export performance of the sector in 2021 when compared to levels in 2020 (the start of the pandemic) and 2019 (Pre-Covid).
She indicated that according to data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO), it was estimated that for the 11-month period January to November 2021, non-energy manufacturing exports valued approximately TT$9.76 billion, representing an increase of 47 per cent from January to November 2020 where it valued approximately TT$6.62 billion and 21 per cent from January to November 2019 (pre-Covid) where it valued approximately TT$8.07 billion .
Gopee-Scoon noted that the iron and steel industry accounted for approximately 50 per cent of total non-energy manufacturing exports in January to November 2021. Notwithstanding this, the non-energy manufacturing sector (excluding iron and steel) also showed signs of significant growth.
She highlighted some of these key sub-sectors, which have been doing very well:
• Export output in the Food and Beverage Industry—increased by 28 per cent from 2020 and by 22 per cent when compared to 2019;
• Export output in the Plastics and Rubber Products Industry—increased by 36 per cent from 2020 and by 29 per cent when compared to 2019;
• Export output in the Ferrous Waste & Scrap Industry—increased by 47 per cent from 2020 and by 20 per cent when compared to 2019;
• Export output in the Glass and Glass Products Industry—increased by 96 per cent from 2020 and by 126 per cent when compared to 2019.
Guyana connection
Also speaking at the event, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association president Rafeek Khan indicated that there are synergies and history between T&T and Guyana and that the private sector must work toward building on the existing collaborations and cooperation to allow providers of goods and services to prosper and grow.
“This would only redound to the benefits of our respective countries…the public sector in both countries and among all Caricom member states must work to resolve existing trading challenges to allow private operations to survive and mature within the Caricom framework, while at the same time allowing them to be competitive in the wider global economic space,” he said.