Copper crime worries

Chief executive of Digicel Trinidad, Abraham Smith, says he is deeply concerned about the increasing number of instances of deliberate cable vandalism caused by persons searching for copper.

On Sunday morning, TSTT’s fibre optics and copper cables were cut and stolen from one of its main arteries in Cross Crossing, San Fernando.

The incident caused disruption to mobile, Internet and cable service to tens of thousands of customers throughout the country and acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob described it as “a security risk in the whole communications network”.

It is estimated to cost TSTT about $1 million in damage.

Smith said Digicel also faced similar challenges.

“Unfortunately, we too have fallen victim to these thieves who cut our fibre optic lines thinking they would find copper in them. Let me reiterate, Digicel+ operates a 100 per cent fibre to the home network, meaning, there is absolutely no copper in our lines and when they are cut, they not only disrupt service and inconvenience customers, they also result in costly repairs.

“Currently, deliberate cable vandalism accounts for approximately 25 per cent of all faults on our Digicel+ network and in just five months, more than 10,000 customers have been directly affected as a direct result of thieves deliberately cutting down lines.

“Over the past couple weeks we have been working with industry stakeholders to develop an action plan to help reduce instances of this, however we need the public to come forward and report the theft as it’s happening and we need the authorities to find these thieves and hold them accountable for their actions,” he said.

By May 22, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales told Parliament that 184 persons have been apprehended and taken before the courts for the theft and vandalism of TSTT’s copper wires.

“TSTT has identified the main target area for copper theft and has therefore increased its security patrols in these areas and has intensified its collaboration with the TTPS to increase its detection and apprehension of cable vandals,” he had said.

He had said that TSTT is also in the process of moving its customers away from its copper network to their advanced fibre network as well as commenced the movement of its copper plant.

He had noted that the process to remove hanging cables has already started, however he has been advised by TSTT that given the current spate and the vandalism, the company intends to complete this process within the next three to four months.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Jacob said a team comprising officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department, Crime Scene Investigators and officers of the Special Branch to investigate the incident.

