PRIVATELY held Jamaican investment holding company, Cornerstone Financial Holding Ltd, purchased an additional 15 million shares in its publicly held subsidiary, Barita Investments Ltd, on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange on August 16, 2021.
Of the 15 million shares acquired by Cornerstone Financial, some 12,047,520 shares (80.31 per cent) were sold by a company named Barita Finance, according to a report of the trading on the JSE for August, seen by the Trinidad Express.
Barita Finance was incorporated as an offshore company in St Lucia on November 29, 2018 by Hewanorra Corporate Services. Information on the shareholders and directors of offshore companies in St Lucia is not available to the public. Simpson is the founder, president and CEO of Cornerstone Financial.
Cornerstone purchased 77.4 per cent of the 19,379,374 shares traded on August 16.
Also selling shares a significant number of Barita Investments shares on August 16 were two siblings, one of whom is a director of the company and the other is the corporate secretary of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica. The latter sibling holds a regulatory position regarding financial institutions in Jamaica. Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica is described as the counterpart of Cornerstone Financial on the company website.
The transaction is significant because it came exactly two weeks before the publication on Monday last (August 30, 2021) of the prospectus for the Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares in Barita Investments.
The APO is due to open on September 6 and close on September 21.
The prospectus for the APO indicates that Cornerstone Financial owned 806,566,479 shares in Barita Investments, constituting a 74.30 per cent stake, as at June 28, 2021. The purchase of the 15 million shares on August 16 takes Cornerstone Financial to a shareholding of 821,566,479 or 75.67 per cent of Barita Investments.
In the APO, Barita Investments is offering, in the first instance, 125 million new ordinary shares to investors at a price of Ja$80 per share, potentially raising Ja$10 billion (or an estimated US$66 million). But the directors of Barita Investment have the right to upsize the APO to 187.5 million shares at Ja$80, which would raise Ja$15 billion or US$100 million.
Of the 125 million new shares available in the APO, in the first instance, 112.5 million are reserved and 12.5 million are non-reserved shares. The reserved shares are available to Barita clients, Cornerstone, existing shareholders and key investors, who would be entitled to 90 per cent of the APO shares.
If the APO is upsized to 187.5 million shares, Cornerstone and the key investors would be entitled to 140.625 million shares, or 75 per cent of the offering. Existing shareholders and clients of Barita Investments would then be entitled to purchase an additional 28.125 million shares or 15 per cent of the upsized APO.
First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of majority State-owned First Citizens Bank, was considered to be a key shareholder in the first APO of Barita Investments, which took place in September 2020.
FCIS acquired 54,280,154 shares in that first Barita Investments APO at Ja$52 a share. It spent an estimated US$19.77 million (or Ja$2.82 billion) to acquire a 5 per cent stake in the financial services company.
In a second transaction, FCIS acquired 12 million shares on December 4, 2020, on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, (JSE) at Ja$90 a share for a consideration of about US$7.4 million (Ja$1.08 billion). FCIS is believed to have acquired the second block of shares from Barita Finance based on comparisons of that company’s shareholdings in Barita Investments for November and December 2020.
At the news conference on August 16, Finance Minister Colm Imbert praised the investments by FCIS in Barita Investments as representing “a significant capital gain” and “yielding a good return.”
Asked if FCB was required to get approval from the Minister of Finance before making investments in overseas companies, Imbert said majority State-owned banks, including Republic Bank, have some flexibility.
Imbert said: “I mean if I were to interpret that along the strict lines that you are interpreting it, I think Republic Bank would have to do the same thing, not so?
“So that what we expect that they would do--because they do report to us--is that they would exercise prudence; that they would exercise their fiduciary responsibilities. And that whatever they do, they get proper advice, expert advice. And that whatever investments they make are good investments...
“But, of course, if we see something wrong, we would intervene. We would make necessary adjustments, we would take the necessary action and so on.”