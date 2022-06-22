CORNERSTONE Financial Holdings Ltd, the Jamaican investment company that has developed a close relationship with majority State-owned First Citizens, is looking to raise Ja$6 billion (TT$269 million) on the Jamaican capital market in a private issue.
The term sheet for the bond issuance, which is imprinted confidential, indicates that Cornerstone is looking to raise the Ja$6 billion of senior secured fixed-rate bonds in three tranches:
• Tranche I—for Ja$2.5 billion is for two years, paying an interest rate of 8.5 per cent, twice a year;
• Tranche II—for Ja$2 billion is for three years, paying an interest rate of 9 per cent; and
• Tranche III—for Ja$1.5 billion is for five years, paying an interest rate of 9.75 per cent.
The net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to refinance Cornerstone Financial’s existing debt, for general working capital purposes and to settle transaction-related fees, according to the indicative term sheet, which was made available to the Trinidad Express on Monday.
The subscription period for the bonds is June 13 to 27 and the issue date is set for June 28.
The bonds will be secured by collateral comprising shares owned by Cornerstone Financial Holdings in Jamaica Stock Exchange-listed Barita Investments Ltd. Cornerstone is the majority shareholder of Barita Investment, owning 74.29 per cent of the company or 907,921,653 shares, according to Barita’s six-month financials for the period ended March 31, 2022. Barita Investments is also listed as the arranger of the bond
Cornerstone’s shareholding in Barita Investments was worth Ja$78.96 billion (US$521 million, TT$3.54 billion) yesterday, on the day the stock went ex-dividend.
First Citizens Investment Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the First Citizens holding company, is the second largest shareholder in Barita Investments with 7.44 per cent stake worth TT$353.90 million
According to the term sheet, the collateral for the bonds will be based on a minimum coverage of based of 1.75 times the J$6 billion principal amount of the bonds and the maintenance margin will be 1.50 times.
The bonds will also be secured by a Jamaica Central Securities Depository pledge over the Barita Investments shares put up as collateral by Cornerstone Financial.
The term sheet makes clear that Cornerstone, the issuer, “does not intend to apply for a listing of the bonds on the Jamaica Stock Exchange or on any other exchange. “Accordingly, there can be no assurance as to the development or liquidity of any market for the bonds.”
In a press release in March, Cornerstone Financial confirmed that majority State-owned First Citizens had extended credit to the privately held Jamaican company to the tune of US$60.1 million, comprising three loans:
1) First Citizens extended a US$25 million revolving line of credit with a maturity date of April 27, 2023;
2) First Citizens extended a US$20 million revolving line of credit, which has a maturity date of February 9, 2025;
3) The third facility is a revolving line of credit of US$15.1 million with a July 6, 2024 maturity date.
The First Citizens loans to Cornerstone are also secured by the Jamaican company’s shares in Barita Investments.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced in his 2022 budget speech last October that the T&T Government proposes to offer 10,869,565 First Citizens shares for sale in an Additional Public Offering of shares in the current fiscal year.