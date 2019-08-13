Corporate support for V’zuelan workers

AS the Government’s distribution of T&T registration cards to Venezuelan economic migrants in this country continues, some local business leaders have highlighted the potential economic benefits to the influx of people from the South American country.
Some 16,562 Venezuelan nationals were registered during the two-week period, which ran from May 31 to June 14. Subject to positive vetting for criminal involvement, those who registered are receiving an official T&T identification card that allows them to work in T&T for up to once year. The Venezuelans have been assured that they will have access to primary healthcare in local medical centres.