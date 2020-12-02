FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says Trinidad and Tobago’s judicial system and its Constitution make it very difficult to prosecute people who have been charged with embezzlement and corruption.
Speaking on a virtual panel hosted by the Andean Development Bank (CAF) yesterday, on preventing corruption in the region, Imbert drew reference to the corruption case involving the construction of the $1.6 billion Piarco International Airport, that has been before the courts for 18 years and is still at the preliminary enquiry stage, “believe it or not”.
“There were some foreign participants in that matter, who have since pleaded guilty and served time in jail in the United States, for corruption in that project and have come out of jail and the Trinidadians who are before the court have escaped the matter being dealt with for 18 years. Our problem is very complicated. We have the laws but T&T’s judicial system and our Constitution make it very difficult to progress in dealing with corruption,” Imbert said. The corruption case involves a group of businessmen, former government ministers and other officials who were implicated between 2004 and 2005, for alleged corruption and bid-rigging in the airport project between 1995 and 2001.
The accused were also unsuccessful in their attempt to get the matter thrown out of court when the then People’s Partnership government tabled the controversial Administration of Justice (Indictable Offences) Act, also known as Section 34.
Questioned by moderator, CAF vice-president Pablo Sanguinetti, about citizen engagement and awareness against corruption, the minister laughed and said this country has an extremely aggressive social media army, when it comes to corruption.
“Every single day there is some allegation of corruption on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp. Every day something is always going around about somebody in government or somebody in the State sector stealing something. So our citizens are very well sensitised.”
Imbert told the panel that two days after he was first installed as Minister of Works and Transport in December 1991, he was accused of corruption.
“I hadn’t even warmed the seat at my desk properly yet, I hadn’t even written a line with a stroke of my pen and I was being accused of corruption. That’s just how it is. “There is this terrible distrust of politicians and one of the things the Government has discovered, is one of the ways to deal with citizen awareness was not necessarily with sensitisation to corruption because the predominant opinion is that all politicians are corrupt.
“What I have learnt in my 29 years as a politician is not what they say, it is how you respond to the accusation. And once you can provide proof or better information than the people who are accusing the politicians of corruption, it solves the problem.”
He added that the best way, then, to counter allegations of corruption is to provide better information to the public about procurement, about the decisions that government has taken about controversial matters.
On the issue of bribes, the finance minister said it is not just public officials asking for bribes, but the private sector offering as well.
According to Imbert, one of the surveys conducted by CAF asked about people being solicited for bribes by public officials. He said 23 per cent responded affirmatively, but if the question was flipped to ask how many offered bribes, he pondered if people would still be willing to respond. “The private sector do so because they think they will succeed. Let me go back to how long I’ve been in this business. I’ve gone into Government seven times and been thrown out into Opposition three times. Each time we were sent into Opposition it was because we were deemed to be incompetent or else not up to the task; we weren’t deemed to be corrupt. The seven times that we got into government, it’s because the other party was deemed to be corrupt. So, quite often we have gone in because we are viewed as less corrupt than the other government.”
He also referred to the election season from 1999 to 2001 when the Government at the time was deemed by the public to be guilty of corruption.
“The campaign on the other side was, what do you want? A crook who gets things done or a mook who can’t do anything? And that actually resonated with some sectors of the population at the time,” Imbert said.