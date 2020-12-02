Colm imbert

TERRIBLE DISTRUST: Colm imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says Trinidad and Tobago’s judicial system and its Constitution make it very difficult to prosecute people who have been charged with embezzlement and corruption.

Speaking on a virtual panel hosted by the Andean Development Bank (CAF) yesterday, on preventing corruption in the region, Imbert drew reference to the corruption case involving the construction of the $1.6 billion Piarco International Airport, that has been before the courts for 18 years and is still at the preliminary enquiry stage, “believe it or not”.

“There were some foreign participants in that matter, who have since pleaded guilty and served time in jail in the United States, for corruption in that project and have come out of jail and the Trinidadians who are before the court have escaped the matter being dealt with for 18 years. Our problem is very complicated. We have the laws but T&T’s judicial system and our Constitution make it very difficult to progress in dealing with corruption,” Imbert said. The corruption case involves a group of businessmen, former government ministers and other officials who were implicated between 2004 and 2005, for alleged corruption and bid-rigging in the airport project between 1995 and 2001.

The accused were also unsuccessful in their attempt to get the matter thrown out of court when the then People’s Partnership government tabled the controversial Administration of Justice (Indictable Offences) Act, also known as Section 34.

Questioned by moderator, CAF vice-president Pablo Sanguinetti, about citizen engagement and awareness against corruption, the minister laughed and said this country has an extremely aggressive social media army, when it comes to corruption.

“Every single day there is some allegation of corruption on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp. Every day something is always going around about somebody in government or somebody in the State sector stealing something. So our citizens are very well sensitised.”

Imbert told the panel that two days after he was first installed as Minister of Works and Transport in December 1991, he was accused of corruption.

“I hadn’t even warmed the seat at my desk properly yet, I hadn’t even written a line with a stroke of my pen and I was being accused of corruption. That’s just how it is. “There is this terrible distrust of politicians and one of the things the Government has discovered, is one of the ways to deal with citizen awareness was not necessarily with sensitisation to corruption because the predominant opinion is that all politicians are corrupt.

“What I have learnt in my 29 years as a politician is not what they say, it is how you respond to the accusation. And once you can provide proof or better information than the people who are accusing the politicians of corruption, it solves the problem.”

He added that the best way, then, to counter allegations of corruption is to provide better information to the public about procurement, about the decisions that government has taken about controversial matters.

On the issue of bribes, the finance minister said it is not just public officials asking for bribes, but the private sector offering as well.

According to Imbert, one of the surveys conducted by CAF asked about people being solicited for bribes by public officials. He said 23 per cent responded affirmatively, but if the question was flipped to ask how many offered bribes, he pondered if people would still be willing to respond. “The private sector do so because they think they will succeed. Let me go back to how long I’ve been in this business. I’ve gone into Government seven times and been thrown out into Opposition three times. Each time we were sent into Opposition it was because we were deemed to be incompetent or else not up to the task; we weren’t deemed to be corrupt. The seven times that we got into government, it’s because the other party was deemed to be corrupt. So, quite often we have gone in because we are viewed as less corrupt than the other government.”

He also referred to the election season from 1999 to 2001 when the Government at the time was deemed by the public to be guilty of corruption.

“The campaign on the other side was, what do you want? A crook who gets things done or a mook who can’t do anything? And that actually resonated with some sectors of the population at the time,” Imbert said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Minister: Utility rates must increase for greater efficiency

Minister: Utility rates must increase for greater efficiency

In order for greater efficiency in the public utilities sector, current rates must increase.

This from the Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who was in Tobago on Monday. The minister spoke with members of the media following his tour of the Cove Power Plant.

Dismal, harsh, bleak

Dismal, harsh, bleak

WITH less than four weeks to go before Christmas, some storeowners are bracing for a bleak and dismal season as consumer patterns over the last few months have changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Express Business spoke to a few owners from different parts of the country to get a perspective on how sales are shaping up for the season.

Terry-Ann Gonzales, owner of Glam clothing store in Excellent City Centre in downtown Port of Spain said things are looking bleak as her sales last month were nothing compared to what she would have made in previous years.

Govt takes control of HCL parcels before vesting

Govt takes control of HCL parcels before vesting

GOVERNMENT is looking to fastrack the possession of three parcels of land belonging to subsidiaries of Home Construction Ltd (HCL), the property development company that is majority owned by the CL Financial group and is doing so legally before the parcels are officially vested in the State.

How the securities market is regulated Part 2

How the securities market is regulated Part 2

T&T Securities and Exchange Commission

IN OUR previous article, we discussed the regulatory frameworks that are available to the TTSEC in regulating the local securities market. The Securities Act, 2012 as amended (SA 2012) and its Securities General By-Laws, 2015 are two major lynchpins through which the securities market and its market actors are effectively regulated. This week, we focus on the major components of the TTSEC’s regulatory toolkit and the expected outcomes, which are illustrated in Figure 1.