Cost of cement triples

No Cement

OUT OF STOCK: A sign that reads “No Cement” is displayed at a hardware store in East Trinidad. The price of cement has tripled since Covid-19 came to our shores in 2020. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A bag of cement which usually costs approximately $50 has more than tripled in price at some places since Covid-19 invaded the country in March 2020.

Some people are paying as much as $150 and more for a bag of cement.

People have turned to social media to share their bills and frustration over exorbitant prices carried by some hardware stores in North, Central and South Trinidad.

As the world continues its fight against Covid-19, some countries have stepped up to prevent this very same thing.

In China, there are strict anti-­price gouging rules regulated by its Price Law. This requires business operators to set prices based on fairness, the costs of manufacturing, and supply and demand. Violators can incur administrative penalties, including restitution, confiscation of any illegal gains, and a fine up to five times the illegal gains. If there is no illegal gain, law-breakers can incur a fine of around US$450,000.

They can also have their business operations cease pending rectification and or revocation of their business license. Consumers can also seek further redress through civil lawsuits against violators to recover losses caused by the violation.

While the European Union does not have specific price gouging laws, under its competition law, companies can be sanctioned for using their market power to exploit consumers, including by price gouging.

The Consumer of Affairs Division (CAD) of Trinidad and Tobago, through its weekly Q&A session on social media, recently addressed price control in the country.

What is becoming a growing problem in the country has rendered CAD virtually powerless.

CAD is the consumer protection and advocacy arm of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). They are responsible to safeguard the economic interests of consumers through three main areas: Consumer Redress/Protection, Consumer Education and Empowerment; and Consumer Research. Yet, they are unable to control prices set by retails.

“Trinidad and Tobago subscribes to a free market economy where prices are determined by demand and supply, therefore businesses are allowed to price items as they see fit,” CAD said.

“If a consumer believes prices in one establishment are too high, we ­encourage consumers to be empowered enough to refuse purchase and try other establishments, compare prices among establishments, and make purchases where they feel most comfortable and confident that they are getting value for money.”

In a recent statement, the MTI urged retailers of cement not to take advantage of consumers during these challenging times.

Consumers were urged to exercise discretion to avoid being victims of price gouging.

