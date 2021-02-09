Couple open supermarket in Princes Town

STARTING a new business is a lot of work, and deciding to launch one during a pandemic is even harder. But even the threat of suffering a major loss did not sway entrepreneur Shanisa Quanyoung from following her dream.
Quanyoung is the joint owner of the Food Mansion Supercentre Limited. Located at #63 Manahambre Road, Princes Town, Quanyoung shares the responsibility of running the recently opened supermarket with her husband, Faraz.
For the Quanyoungs, entrepreneurship is definitely in their blood.
The couple developed their passion for business working alongside their parents during their childhood, which they still do today.
Speaking to Express Business last week via phone, Quanyoung said she had opened previous businesses, but having family support made it easier to launch a business during a pandemic.
She said, “My dad, Charles, had the first and only gas station in New Grant, Princes Town called C and F Quanyoung Service Station. It was named after him and my mother, Fazeeda. It is still the only gas station in Princes Town until you reach Rio Claro. I enjoyed seeing my father build his dream and this inspired me to rise up and find my own.”
At 29, Quanyoung wears many hats every day; the most important one is mother. Juggling three businesses while raising a family can at times feel like an uphill battle, but the mother of a five-year-old and a two-year-old says she would not change her life for anything.
She said, “I married my husband at 20 years old. We have a good partnership and I enjoy working with him. We complement each other very well given that his strengths are my weakness and vice versa. His parents already had a market business and when we came on board we innovated the business by importing fruits and vegetables. My drive to become a business owner came from my parents, but also from my in-laws.”
Sharing some aspects of the newly opened supermarket, and what makes it unique, Quanyoung said, “We have a great location. We are located on the outskirts of Princes Town, so you don’t have to go through all the traffic or the problems to get a parking spot, especially during such a hectic season.
“Our physical store is not large in size, but we do offer customers a variety of items, including exotic ones such as blackberries, pomegranates, strawberries of such high quality at affordable prices. We also do wholesale on every single item in the store. This makes it convenient for other store owners as well.”
Apart from the Food Mansion, Quanyoung helps operate two other family businesses.
She said, “I have been in business for the past ten years, and during that time I have worked in three different positions within my family’s business. I worked in the food industry, the second one was in gas and the third position was in construction supplies. Apart from the Food Mansion, we have another supermarket called Food and Building Solutions. It is located along the Moruga Main Road and was opened two years ago. The third business is the importation of fruits and vegetables. We do wholesale and retail.”
A former graduate of ASJA Girls’ College in San Fernando, Quanyoung is also a graduate of ASJA Boys’, where she did her A’ Levels.
The field of computer-engineering also fascinated Quanyoung, and she spent five years building websites and doing programming.
The interests of the mother have shifted over the years, but at one point they were so diverse that at 21 years old, she got her truck license. “Truck driving is not a field most women venture into but I never wanted to put limitations on myself, so I did it. I love to drive and enjoy learning new things. I treasure knowledge and the ability to learn a new skill,” she said.