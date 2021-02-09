Couple open supermarket in Princes Town

WOMEN have had it harder during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their quality of life seems to have worsened and domestic violence against women has been on the rise.

The findings were contained in a December 2020 study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) titled, “Mind the Gender Gap, a picture of the socioeconomic trends surrounding Covid-19 in the Caribbean with a gender lens” authored by Laura Giles Álvarez and Jeetendra Khadan. The report said women have been disproportionately affected as a result of the pandemic.