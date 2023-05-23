Court to rule on Revenue Authority on June 2

NEXT week Friday, the High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on whether an injunction should be granted preventing the Government from replacing the Customs and Excise Division (CED) and the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) with the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA).
Earlier this month a team of attorneys representing customs officer Terrisa Dhoray filed court proceedings asking for injunctive relief, claiming that the proclamation of Section 18 of the TTRA Act, would place the careers of public servants at Customs and the IRD in jeopardy.
As part of the court action, the attorneys were also asking for an urgent hearing.
The matter is docketed to Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson and came up yesterday before the judge who gave case management directions, for the filing of affidavits and legal submissions.
The court also indicated that the matter was urgent and therefore, the court was prepared to give its decision on injunctive relief on June 2.
Dhoray had first filed her constitutional claim in July of last year seeking declarations against the replacement of the CED and IRD.
In their application her team of lawyers led by Anand Ramlogan, SC, claimed that at the time the case was filed, only certain portions of the Act was proclaimed by the Office of the President.
Option to voluntarily resign
Those proclaimed sections did not deal with the employment status of public servants.
But on April 24, President Christine Kangaloo issued a legal notice proclaiming Section 18 of the Act, that is to come into effect from August 1.
Section 18 gives public servants just three months to decide their future of employment upon the operationalisation of the TTRA.
The section gives them the option to voluntarily resign from the Public Service, accept a transfer to the TTRA or be transferred to another office in the Public Service.
In the application, the attorneys stated that their client and her colleagues would be made to suffer irreparable harm if the State was not prevented from fully implementing the TTRA pending the outcome of her substantive case.
“Public officers would have been forced to make an important and potentially life-changing decision on the basis of a law which may be subsequently found and declared to be illegal and unconstitutional,” they said.
“...It is in the public interest for this claim to proceed on an expeditious basis with an order protecting and preserving the present status quo pending the hearing and determination of this claim because it affects a significant percentage of the public service which is the single largest workforce in the country,” the application stated.
The attorneys further pointed out that their client was pursuing the case with the full support of the Public Services Association (PSA), the trade union that represents 2,175 employees within the IRS and CED.
In his affidavit, PSA president Leroy Baptiste said there was never any consultation between the Government and the PSA before the recent proclamation.
He said even though the PSA was expected to be provided with information on potential issues that would affect its members, the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) only stated that his department was working on voluntary separation packages for employees.
Baptiste said TTRA chairman Nigel Edwards sought to consult with workers despite engaging in dialogue with the PSA.
This was an “insulting” move, he said.
“These employees became frustrated and approached the PSA for information, and regrettably, the union could not assist as it had not been privy to any information from or discussions with the TTRA or the State regarding the sudden proclamation of Section 18 and operationalisation of the TTRA,” Baptiste stated in his affidavit.
Appearing alongside Ramlogan for Dhoray are attorneys Jayanti Lutchmedial, Kent Samlal, Robert Abdool-Mitchell, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.