Covid-19 causes drop in suspicious financial reports

THE COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction of suspicious financial transactions as a result of a decline in reporting by registered business, according to the 2021 report of the Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT), which was laid in Parliament last Friday.
There was an 88-per cent decline in the value of suspicious transactions—from $27 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021.
Some of the highlights of the 2021 FIUTT report of are:
1. For the reporting period, there was $3.177 billion in suspicious financial transactions—1,449 completed transactions worth $2.086 billion, and 189 attempted transactions worth $1.091 billion, amounting to 1,638 transactions in all.
2. Even with 1,638 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and suspicious activity reports (SARs), it was 11-per cent lower than in 2020.
3. Of the 1,638 STRs/SARs received, 16 per cent or 262 reports were primarily associated with the demonetisation of the cotton-based $100 bills. Of these, 24 reports were submitted by the Central Bank under Section 52 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
4. The banking sector submitted the highest number of STRs/SARs at 82 per cent, followed by money or value transfer services at seven per cent.
5. The FIUTT recorded a 43-per cent decrease in STRs/SARs from listed business, a 38-per cent decrease in submissions from money value transfer services, and a 33-per cent decrease in submissions from co-operative societies.
6. The most common reasons for entities to send STRs/SARs to the FIUTT were suspected tax evasion—534 reports; money laundering—477 reports; suspicious financial activity—290 reports; fraud—231 reports; and breach of exchange control, 40 reports. These accounted for 96 per cent of the number of cases reported, and 98 per cent of the total monetary value of all STRs/SARS.
7. The report noted that over 100 people in T&T were victims of romance scam/fraud, which cost them about $2.3 million.
8. It generated 92 intelligence reports—52 to the Commissioner of Police, 30 to the chairman of the Board of Inland Revenue, four to other local competent authorities and six to foreign authorities.
9. It received 156 requests from law enforcement and intelligence agencies relating to 432 suspects.
10. The FIUTT assisted the TTPS, with three suspects being charged with 15 money laundering charges valued at $31,130,254.
11. 147 non-profit organisations came under the supervision of the FIUTT.
Acting director of FIUTT Nigel Stoddard observed that the FIUTT “faced many unique challenges which altered the normal operations of the FIUTT” as a result of the pandemic.
“Covid-19 has resulted in an increase in the observances of schemes related to fraud and forgery. This category of crime points to the increasing prevalence of online scams and the Ponzi/pyramid scheme phenomenon. In this reporting period, the FIUTT’s analysis showed the continued intent of criminal networks to defraud unsuspecting persons through the various social media platforms.
“The methods include online romance scams, online marketplace scams and others. The use of fictitious social media profiles is the main tool used by perpetrators. Scammers develop an online “romantic” relationship with victims, and before long, scammers trick victims into sending their hard-earned funds to them. The scammers promised to visit them, giving reasons as to ‘get engaged’ and to get married, among others.
“In some cases, scammers offer goods and services for sale and fail to deliver the item(s) after part of full payment. These trends were noted to have been prevalent from December 2018. However, the global pandemic facilitated an increase in social media craze and online activity, as well as opportunities for exploitation by perpetrators,” the report said.
Breakdown
This is how the suspected criminal conduct stacked up with monetary value:
• Tax evasion—There were 534 STRs/SARs of tax evasion, with a total value of $1,017,996,716. Of that sum, $1,013,247,159 accounted for completed transactions, while $4,749,557 represented attempted transactions. This is an increase of 93 per cent over the 2020 reporting period. In 2020, there were 539 STRs/SARs of tax evasion, with a total value of $528,832,225—of that sum, $485,117,078 accounted for completed transactions while $43,715,147 represented attempted transactions.
• Money laundering—There were 477 STRs/SARs of money laundering valued at $810,308,878. Of that sum, $791,474,029 represented completed transactions, while $18,834,849 represented attempted transactions. In comparison, in 2020, there were 530 STRs/SARs of money laundering valued at $246,746,128, and in 2019 there were 286 reports of money laundering amounting to $329,352,874.
• There were 290 reports of suspicious activity valued at $106,296,300—$101,765,863 for completed transactions while $4,530,437 accounted for attempted transactions. In 2020, there were 401 reports of suspicious activity valued at $33,547,460—$26,153,143 for completed transactions, while $7,394,326 accounted for attempted.
• The value of fraud increased significantly. There were 231 cases of fraud valued at $1,128,942,422—$71,618,105 reflected completed transactions, while $1,057,324,317 represented attempted transactions. In 2020, there were 205 cases of fraud valued at $26,170,852,891—$139,605,680 reflected completed transactions, while $26,031,247,211 represented attempted transactions. In 2109, there were 193 reports of fraud and forgery valued at $685,722,794.
• There were 26 STRs/SARs on drug trafficking valued at $4,048,633. In 2020, there were 92 STRs/SARs valued at $4,673,932; and in 2019, there were 71 reports amounting to $3,292,941.
• There were 40 reports of breach of exchange control valued at $44,980,800—$41,215,508 for completed transactions, while $3,765,292 were for attempted. In 2020, there were 16 reports of breach of exchange control valued at $10,801,381.
• For financing in terrorism—There were eight reports valued at $1,535,755. In comparison, there were 12 reports valued at $3,045,522 in 2020; 97 reports in 2019 to the sum of $1,497,364; and 167 in 2018.
• Corruption (including misbehaviour in public office)—18 reports valued at $59,729,152—$59,631 in completed transactions, and $98,045 in attempted transactions. In 2020, there were 12 reports valued at $10,774,334.
• Human trafficking—there were five reports valued at $2,987,755- $1,987,755 of completed transactions, and $1 million in attempted transactions. In 2020, there were 11 STRs valued at $2,717,956. Of that sum, $2,661,475 represented completed transactions, while $56,481 represented attempted transactions.
• There were four STRs/SARs linked to murder. The total value of the completed transaction was $495,367.
• There were two STRs/SARs participation in organised criminal group (OCG) valued at $120,800—$20,800 in completed transactions and $100,000 in attempted transactions. In 2020, there were nine reports valued at $689,196 which represented completed transactions.
• There were two reports of sexual exploitation valued at $18,955, which represented a complete transaction. Last year, there was one.
• There was one suspicious transaction under the title insider trading, valued at $252,188.
Who are the people?
The FIU said 1,569 reports were submitted via its e-filing system, FIUConnect; and 69 via manual submission.
For this reporting period, 506 entities registered with the FIUTT.
Among the findings are:
1. The FIUTT received 137 STRs/SARs a month.
2. The number of transactions stopped were 189, compared to 314 from 2020.
3. Self-employed/entrepreneurs were the most featured occupation/profession, accounting for 18 per cent or 301 people with STRs/SARs submissions. This was followed by skilled workers—technicians, engineers, educators—at seven per cent or 101 people.
4. Law enforcement officers accounted for five per cent or 67 people—an increase of 49 per cent compared to 2020.
5. Directors/managers accounted for five per cent or 67 people.
6. Professionals, lawyers, accountants, architects, accounted for four per cent or 64 people—a 53-per cent increase from 2020.
7. Politically exposed persons (PEPs) were featured five times. In 2020, they were featured six times; and in 2019, there were 11 PEPs with a value of $1,367,285. In 2018, the FIUTT recorded eight suspicious transactions from ten PEPs, valued at $9,606,963.