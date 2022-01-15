Covid-19 causes drop in suspicious financial reports

THE COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction of suspicious financial transactions as a result of a decline in reporting by regis­tered business, according to the 2021 report of the Financial Intel­ligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT), which was laid in Parliament last Friday.

There was an 88-per cent decline in the value of suspicious transactions—from $27 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021.