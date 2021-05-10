Covid-19 compliance increasing

AS Covid-positive cases and deaths mount, several business heads say they have seen more compliance from citizens recently when it comes to Covid-19 health regulations.
Chaguanas Chamber president Richie Sookhai told the Express yesterday that, during the first wave of the virus in the country, the population was very “lax” towards following Covid-19 protocols because the situation did not appear dire.
“Now with the exponential increase in Covid cases and deaths, overall, I have seen the population become more compliant with health protocols,” he said.
Apart from compliance, Sookhai said people are more open to the idea of being vaccinated.
Couva Chamber president Ramchand Rajbal Maraj and San Fernando Chamber president Kiran Singh had similar sentiments.
Maraj said, “The increased number of Covid cases as well as the increased number of Covid deaths, especially among young and middle-aged persons, have definitely made citizens more compliant with Covid health regulations.”
Singh said with regard to San Fernando, he can say with confidence that people have been complying.
“The mainstream retail sector is totally shut down, except those deemed to be part of the essential services. PTSC buses, maxis, and taxis are still operating although at reduced (50 per cent) capacity. The few people I’ve seen are wearing masks. There are no crowds,” he said.
As the country’s parallel healthcare system is on the verge of being overwhelmed due to rising Covid-19 cases daily, business chamber heads still have hope things can turn around for the country.
Sookhai said, “It’s not too late. Once the population adheres to the protocols and mass vaccination is administered we can definitely see a reversal of the current surge. It has been demonstrated by other countries. The United Kingdom, once they had 40 per cent of their population vaccinated the curve began to flatten and the economy began to open. In Florida where cases were once spiralling out of control, recently changed their regulations to masks not mandatory. Once we as a country work together we can beat this virus and look once more to some level of normalcy.”
Maraj said there is still time to reverse the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases daily, but it will take a lot of discipline from citizens to strictly adhere to the health protocols for a positive outcome.
He urged, “Watch your distance from people and where possible, stay indoors.”
Ramping up vaccination of the population as well as the dangers of not following Covid-19 health protocols through various platforms should be communicated to the public continuously, Maraj said.
Singh said, “We are experiencing a surge, and we have more cases and higher mortality rates. The parallel healthcare system is overwhelmed but, I strongly believe that the restrictions put in place will limit the movement of the citizenry. This in tandem with the Government being able to procure additional vaccines will help to reduce infection rates. We all have a part to play. Citizens must adhere to the restrictions and not look for loopholes. Our borders must be secured against illegal entry and vaccine rollout must be made our highest priority.”
This, in turn, can bring some semblance of normalcy back into the country, he added.