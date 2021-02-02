WHEN the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, not many would have anticipated that a year later, the world would still be hunkered down, trying to define strategies to combat this microscopic enemy. Given the global connectivity that is life in the 21st century, the virus was able to gain instantaneous mobility and embed itself in even the most remote regions—and we are still to come to terms with the massive disruptions it brought to all areas of life. Although it is desirable to always prepare for the unexpected, today’s column takes a look at some of the less discussed effects of the pandemic.
Trade:
It might be said that the world survives on trade, and Covid-19 has been the great disruptor of the global chain. Some of the most impactful and far-reaching disruptions were found in the unlikeliest of places.
Costs for shipping have been on the rise for some time due to various factors. One unusual cause was the limited availability of shipping containers. In the first half of 2020, thousands of containers were abandoned across Europe and the United States as shipping lines to and from China cancelled trips in response to lockdown rules. This has resulted, according to a January 21, 2021 Financial Times article, in a quadrupling of costs for shipping between China and Europe. Similarly, with the rebound in demand globally, there is now competition for the finite resource of shipping containers, resulting in higher costs and as well as delays.
Due to limited regional capacity, Latin America and the Caribbean is highly dependent on imports of medical products. In the earlier days of the pandemic, four of the region’s top five suppliers (with the US being the first), restricted medical exports, thus hampering the supply of products essential to fighting the pandemic in the region.
Even though the vaccine has now become available, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) recently issued a statement citing its deep concern at the current prospect of inequitable access to vaccines to address the pandemic, especially for frontline workers and vulnerable populations.
We have already seen the battle taking place with Britain since The European Commission announced a new scheme to require companies to register any exports of coronavirus vaccines—a drastic step in response to fears that manufacturers will not live up to their commitments. EU countries must sign off on the proposed scheme, which wouldn’t ban such exports but make companies alert the EU “whenever they want to export to third countries”.
Caricom noted that the inextricable link economically, socially, and by virtue of travel with our neighbours and the wider international community, makes it imperative for Caricom member states to be afforded access to vaccines as a matter of urgent priority. This action will be mutually beneficial in breaking the transmission of the virus.
Environmental:
The disposal of face masks, which are now compulsory wear in many countries of the world, have been described as an environmental disaster in the making. In March last year, the WHO estimated that 89 million more masks (than was currently being produced) would be needed on a monthly basis to meet pandemic needs. The manufacturing process for these disposable masks uses a strip of metal for across the nose as well as three layers of plastic, including polypropylene, which will persist in the environment for decades at least. Unfortunately, there are often no guidelines for the public around the disposal of used (and therefore contaminated) masks. Millions and millions of these masks are ending up in landfills or in the ocean, with all the attendant risks. And, among the industries affected by Covid measures is the recycling industry.
It’s not only face masks. The amount of waste produced by domestic and health facilities is causing alarm for some. Governments are now faced with an unprecedented level of disposable medical waste. Careless disposal—throwing into drains, incineration, etc of Items like needles and syringes, soiled tissues, wipes, medical gowns, and gloves also present biohazard, air pollution and secondary transmission risks. An article from the National Centre for Biotechnology (NCBI) published in August 2020 notes “...there could be serious consequences for developing countries without standard waste management technologies and waste emergency policies to curb the pandemic.”
Food Supply:
The advent of Covid has brought the issue of food security into stark relief. In a world grown used to choosing from a global palette, the pandemic has provided an uncomfortable reminder about self-sufficiency.
In the earlier part of the pandemic, some producing countries took drastic measures to limit exports in order to ensure adequate domestic supply and keep prices stable. Production was also affected when borders closed, preventing transient seasonal workers from reaching farms in time for harvest. In addition, continuing restrictions could potentially impact access to markets.
So far, a crisis in food supply has been avoided by the loosening of Covid-related restrictions, but, as the Food and Agriculture Organisation notes, “...disruptions to the food supply chains remain, situations vary, and there are still many unknowns.”
The lessons about food security and agricultural sustainability are particularly relevant to T&T, where agriculture traditionally receives the lowest vote in the national budget and prime agricultural lands continue to be lost to unplanned development.
Social:
Measures which were implemented to protect against the spread of the virus have ironically given rise to higher incidence of intimate partner violence. Lockdown conditions meant that victims were confined in homes with perpetrators, allowing for more frequent acts of abuse as well as limiting victims’ access to help. Furthermore, limited financial and other resources may act as a deterrent to persons wanting to leave abusive situations. We cannot help but point out the invaluable role corporations can play in this scenario by adopting the Chamber-endorsed Domestic Violence Policy, available on the Chamber’s website www.chamber.org.tt.
Covid-19 has also been exacerbating the problem of global hunger, where an increasing number of people cannot afford to eat healthy or nutritious food. The United Nation’s (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 2, Zero Hunger seems ever more remote. A 2020 UN report, “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” estimates that a minimum of 83 million—and possibly as many as 132 million—people may go hungry due to economic recessions resulting from Covid-19. Here in Trinidad and Tobago, we were confronted with rising hunger among youths when the School Nutrition Programme was suspended due to the closure of school in early 2020—a situation which was addressed by provision of temporary food cards.
A silver lining:
Even this cloud of Covid-19 has a silver lining, however. This turned out to be the acceleration of technology and IT development. This has been the saviour that allowed many businesses to remain open, retain jobs and maintain supply of products and services. And while we may not have welcomed the “new normal” with open arms, it is certainly here to stay. Our best bet to surmount the challenges to the pandemic is to rethink and re-strategise for a world that is technology driven in every sphere of activity.