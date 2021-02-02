ON February 11 the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hear a judicial review claim brought against Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom by St Lucia-based Rock Hard Distribution Ltd and its local affiliate, Rock Hard Distributors of T&T.

That claim centres around the decision of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) to grant the request of Trinidad and Tobago to suspend the five per cent Common External Tariff (CET) on imports of other hydraulic cement and instead impose a rate of 50 per cent from January 1 this year.