Covid and the local securities industry

At the onset of the Coronavirus (“Covid-19”) pandemic, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) began monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on the local securities market. In this article, we will examine the performance of our local Equities and Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) markets for the year 2021, after almost two years of responding to the effects of the pandemic.
Equities Market
In 2020, the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (Stock Exchange) Composite, All T&T, Cross-Listed and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) indices all suffered losses during the peak of the lock down from March 2020 to May 2020. Similarly, in 2021, partial restrictions were implemented for food services and non-essential retail businesses on April 29, until the beginning of July. During this period, it was observed that the equities market remained buoyant as the Stock Exchange’s Composite Index, All T&T Index and Composite Index increased by 80.42 index points (6.04 per cent), 132.93 index points (7.46 per cent) and 3.40 index points (2.85 per cent) respectively. However, within the same period, the Stock Exchange’s SME Index suffered a loss of 3.94 index points (8.41 per cent).
Table 1 (right) outlines the performances of the four market indices from 1 January to 31 December 11, 2021.
CIS (Mutual Fund) Market
Assets Under Management
In 2021, the number of CIS managers and CISs operating within the market increased from 15 and 68; in January 2020 to 16, and 73 in December 2021, respectively. Furthermore, after reviewing the changes in the Assets Under Management (AUM) for Trinidad and Tobago’s mutual fund market during the partial lockdown, it was observed that there was an increase by 1.08 per cent from April 2021 to June 2021. Despite the restrictions imposed during this period, all the mutual fund types maintained a positive performance, with the AUM of the Balanced funds recording the greatest increase by 4.36 per cent. Balanced funds generally have a portfolio whereby they contain a bond (debt) component and a stock (equity) component in a specific ratio.
Fixed and Floating Net Asset Value (NAV) Mutual Funds
Within the local securities market, CISs are generally classified as having a Fixed NAV or Floating NAV . For Fixed NAV CISs, the NAV remains constant. It is usually the responsibility of the CIS manager to maintain the value of a unit for both subscriptions and redemptions. For Floating NAV CISs, the value of a unit changes, based on the performance of the pool of securities. Essentially, the value of a unit on the subscription date can differ from the value of the unit on the redemption date ie, the cost you paid to purchase the units may be different to what you get, when those units are sold. Table 2 above shows the performance of the Fixed and Floating NAV funds during the lockdown period; recording growth of 0.64 per cent and 1.68 per cent respectively. It should be noted there is one CIS classified under Other, which experienced a relatively small decline in its AUM of 0.11 per cent, during the specified period.
Subscriptions and Redemptions
The TTSEC observed that during the lockdown period, April to June 2021, Subscriptions declined by 29.22 per cent from $1.58 billion in April to $1.20 billion in May 2021, recording the lowest Subscriptions for the year 2021. As a result of this, in May 2021 Redemptions were higher resulting in the Net Redemptions (subscriptions less redemptions) of $258.48 million. When compared to May 2020, Subscriptions were higher and totalled $1.52 billion, resulting in Net Subscriptions of $507.47 million. Despite this drop in Subscriptions at the beginning of 2021, investors continued to purchase units in the local CISs as the Subscriptions figure increased throughout the remainder of 2021.
The data has shown that in 2021 the local securities market remained resilient in the face of great economic adversity. As we continue to operate in the midst of this new normal, regulated entities should seek to implement policies and procedures that will continuously improve their operations. A recent report by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) provides some lessons learnt from the pandemic that will assist regulated entities future operational resilience arrangements. Figure 1 (top of page) provides a summary of the points discussed within the IOSCO’s report.
