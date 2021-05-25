Covid claims one at Charles Candy plant

Snacks and chocolate maker Associated Brands Industries Ltd has closed its Charles Candy plant after an employee died of Covid-19 and a number of other staff members contracted the virus.
In a published statement yesterday, deputy chairman and group chief executive Nicholas Lok Jack confirmed the employee’s death from Covid-19 and “some positive cases”, following which the Charles Candy plant was closed.
All Charles Candy employees were tested.
“Subsequently, a decision was taken to close the plant for a period, during which time the facility was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” the statement said.
All affected staff members were quarantined and reported to the health authorities and contact-tracing exercises conducted.
“All Charles employees will be tested again prior to the resumption of our operations,” the statement said.
The group said since the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020, through its 15 facilities around the globe, it implemented a detailed set of Covid-19 guidelines.
The group has also made arrangements for the transportation of staff to minimise exposure in public and immediate testing of any employee who is a suspected Covid case or primary/secondary contact at a private medical facility, among other measures.
Founded in 1974, Associated Brands manufactures snack foods, chocolate confectionery, biscuits and breakfast cereals in the Caribbean. It owns brands like Sunshine Snacks, Charles Candy, Devon Biscuits and Sunshine and Universal Cereals.
The company currently distributes its products to more than 20 countries, reaching as far as Taiwan and Ireland.