‘Covid forcing banks to digitise’

CENTRAL Bank Deputy Governor of Monetary Operations and Policy, Dr Dorian Noel, said this country is lagging behind in the digitisation of the financial sector compared to the world, but he said all is not lost.

Noel was responding to a question from the public during Tuesday’s launch of the Central Bank’s strategic plan for 2021-2022 to 2025-2026, which took place virtually on Tuesday.

According to Noel, Covid-19 has had a positive impact on the banking sector in that it has reinforced the need to press forward with digitisation plans.

“What we have seen is the shift to online banking. We have seen a number of banks roll out digital products and digital services.

“That will enhance the acceptance in the system by users, and they demand a lot more digital service and products to go with it. Obviously, our infrastructure will have to shift to meet this change in demands,” Noel said.

The recently installed Deputy Governor said part of the bank’s strategic plan is to determine the factors inhibiting further digitisation (legislative, institutional, behavioral etc.) and propose solutions.

“Continue to support fintech solutions in a stable and safe framework. Finalise assessment on a Central Bank digital currency and implement appropriate plan,” Daniel said of the strategic plan’s initiatives for the next five years.

He noted that the International Financial Centre’s main goal is the digitisation of T&T’s economy by 2023.

Noel said this move will also impact the disbursement and receipt of payments within government departments, which will move to conducting these transactions in electronic form.

Also part of the panel was Central Bank’s Governor, Dr Alvin Hilaire, who said that the adoption of digital signatures, would be a move in the direction of digitisation as quickly as possible. He said while there might be some legislative matters to be sorted in this regard, those issues are manageable.

Hilaire outlined that the TTIFC is working with the Ministry of Public Administration as well as the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs to advance e-signatures.

Planning with the virus

With respect to the strategic plan, Governor Hilaire said the Central Bank is in high alert mode, and while it’s hoping for the best it’s planning for the worst given the emergence of Covid-19 variants.

Hilaire said the bank is prepared for any eventuality and he expects Covid-19 will be around for at least the first two years of its strategic plan.

“As a result, we will aim to continue to develop our work-from-home capacity, remote computing and electronic communications. As the situation evolves and hopefully improves on the infection front, we can adjust our procedures accordingly. With this approach, we are building the capacity to have more work options in a post-virus world. We will need to carefully balance our need for more electronic access with safety considerations and possible bottlenecks depending on how many projects rely on IT upgrades,” Hilaire added.

The Central Bank’s current strategic plan will expire on September 30, and the new plan will come into force from October 1.

