Covid, funding challenges

Outstanding financial reports, questionable procurement and an inability to retain staff are some of the issues identified by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report into the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd (EPOS).
The PAC was chaired by Wade Mark and included vice-chairman Rushton Paray, Amrita Deonarine, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, Fitzgerald Hinds, Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing, Keith Scotland, and Stephen Mc Clashie.
The PAC report was laid in Parliament on Friday, September 9.
Interestingly, the deadline given by the PAC for EPOS and its line ministry—the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development as well as the Ministry of Finance to respond to concerns and recommendations was September 9, the same day it was laid.
The report looked at the company’s audited accounts, balance sheets and other financial statements for the financial year 2012 and 2013.
It noted that State enterprises are required to submit audited financial statements to the Minister of Finance within four months of their financial year end.
“These reports are to be laid in Parliament and subsequently submitted to the Public Accounts and (Enterprises) Committee for consideration. Based on Parliamentary record, the last audited financial statements submitted to the Parliament was for the year 2013,” the report said
As it stands, the report noted that EPOS officials said the final audited financial statements for 2014 to 2017 were received from the company’s auditors and submitted to the Ministry of Finance.
“The first draft of the 2018 and 2019 audited financial statements were received from the company’s auditors on May 22, 2021, and February 15, 2022, respectively; and the auditors have scheduled to commence field work for the 2020 audit in April 2022 with 2021 to follow thereafter,” the report said.
According to the report, the Ministry of Finance should submit a status update on the submission of the 2014 to 2017 audited financial statements to the Parliament no later than September 09, 2022 and that EPOS should submit a status update and an action plan to reduce risk of additional delay on the completion of the 2018 to 2021 audited financial statements to the Parliament no later than September 09, 2022.
The Express Business was unable to ascertain by press time whether the Ministry of Finance had met this recommendation.
The report noted that the position of Internal Auditor is not a position on EPOS’ organisational structure therefore, EPOS does not have an Internal Auditor.
The Internal Audit function, it said, was outsourced to PricewaterhouseCoopers at an annual cost of $295,000 as of December 31, 2019.
The company’s decision to sole select a consultant to develop a strategic plan came under scrutiny by the PAC.
The EPOS engaged a consultant, Definitive Management Solutions at a cost of $192,900, to assist in updating its Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2023.
“EPOS’ managing director (Deborah Austin) stated that this was the first time the company outsourced the preparation of a Strategic Plan for the company. Prior to the engagement with Definitive Management Solutions, EPOS’ previous Strategic Plan was developed in-house,” the report said.
It noted that Definitive Management Solutions, a firm incorporated on June 20, 2018, was engaged after a sole select tendering process.
The PAC noted that according to the Tender Procurement Policies of the Ministry of Finance there must be proper justification for sole tendering.
“EPOS’ managing director informed the committee that after becoming aware of Definitive Management Solutions’ work in relation to the Balanced
Scorecard Methodology, the firm submitted a proposal which EPOS accepted,” the report said.
The PAC recommended that EPOS should supply an explanation on why sole tendering was the preferred procurement process used to select Definitive Management Solutions as the consultant engaged for a critical document such as the company’s Strategic Plan, given that the Balanced Scorecard Methodology is not unique to the selected company by September 09, 2022.
“Going forward, if the need arises to outsource consultancies using sole select tendering, EPOS should verify with the OPR on the conditions necessary to justify/satisfy a sole select tendering procurement process until EPOS’ special handbook and guidelines are finalised with the OPR. EPOS should provide an update to Parliament by September 09, 2022, on actions to be taken to address the delays in the preparation of the strategic plan going forward,” the report said.
Staff Retention and Recruitment Challenges
The report noted that the inability to retain and recruit competent staff has disrupted EPOS’ ability to effectively execute its operations.
“EPOS has been challenged by its inability to fill key technical and professional positions due to non competitive compensation packages and the current terms and conditions offered were not comparable with similar sized organisations. It was stated that this issue has compromised the company’s ability to recruit and retain the best staff. It was also highlighted that EPOS constantly loses staff to better compensation packages offered at other companies making it hard to replace them when many interviewees expect to be offered a competitive compensation package,” it observed.
It noted that while a new organisation structure for EPOS was approved by the Board of Directors (BoD) in November 2020, the compensation needed to be reviewed by the Human Resource Advisory Committee (HRAC,) a Sub-Committee of the Cabinet with responsibility for monitoring wage and salary negotiations in the public sector for approval.
According to the report the EPOS organiational structure requires 44 personnel but at the time of the public hearing, only 23 positions were filled.
Critical positions such as Internal Auditor and Chief Technical Officer cannot be advertised and filled without the HRAC’s approval.
Among the recommendations by the PAC are that:
1. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and EPOS should request a status update inclusive of reasons for any delay from the HRAC on its decision to approve EPOS’ revised organisational structure and proposed compensation packages. Once received the MHUD and EPOS must submit a status report to Parliament by September 9, 2022 ;
1. EPOS should provide a plan to assist EPOS in establishing an appropriate staffing mix in the next six (6) months to deal with the shortage of personnel while awaiting a response from the HRAC; and
2. EPOS should develop a succession plan so that the company’s departments will continue to run smoothly when experienced employees move on to new opportunities and submit an update to Parliament by September 9, 2022.
Covid-19 on Development Projects
The report noted that the most significant issue the company faced after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was the rising costs of the development projects.
“The managing director explained as a result that the pandemic caused the price of construction materials to increase which affected the contractors’ supply chains and their ability to deliver their projects on time and within budget. EPOS, having been incorporated as the project manager to lead the redevelopment of East Port of Spain, was now being approached by some of its contractors to absorb the additional costs,” the PAC report noted.
The PAC recorded that EPOS should submit a status update on the initiatives the company implemented to ensure that each developmental project affected by the rising cost of raw materials was completed on time and within budget to Parliament by September 9, 2022; and it should develop lessons learned guidelines going forward to document all the information that reflects both the positive and negative experiences of a project with aligned countermeasures in the event a similar occurrence happens.
Development Programme Funding Challenges
It noted that the untimely disbursement of funds to execute Infrastructure Development Fund projects has caused significant delays and stoppages.
“EPOS’ managing director stated that one of the challenges the company faces is the disbursement of funds to execute the company’s development programmes. It was explained that the small contractors EPOS hires, could not carry the financial burden of the projects while waiting for funds to be released. Also affected, was the company’s ability to execute its social and economic programmes for East Port of Spain.
“The managing director indicated that the funding received for its social and economic programmes was insufficient to fund the human development, capacity building and skills training programmes executed in the East Port of Spain area. With the reduced allocation for fiscal year 2022, EPOS engaged other State agencies, the private sector, and NGOs to assist in delivering those programmes,” the report said.
The PAC recommended that the ministry and the State entity submit an update to Parliament by September 9, 2022 on whether the challenges with the lack of funding has been resolved and provide a status report on whether the company was able to execute its projects.
The report noted that while there have been notable improvements in operations of the EPOS, some key areas require further improvement.
It observed that the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in stalled the progress of development programmes projects in East POS, rising construction costs and critical human resource challenges.
“While all issues discussed in this Report are important, perhaps none are more basic than those of the on time submission of financial statements and the approval of the Strategic Plan which – as discussed earlier – the organisation is not fully equipped to pursue its key goals. Accordingly, the Committee awaits the submission of responses to the recommendations contained within its report into the audited accounts of EPOS,” the report concluded.