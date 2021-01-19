Covid has helped us grow

TELECOMMUNICATIONS provider Green Dot Ltd is growing at an “astronomical rate” in this Covid-19-affected period because of new technology that allows it to provide its broadband internet and home entertainment services to underserved and unserved parts of Trinidad and Tobago.
Green Dot’s general manager, Yohann Sombrano, told Express Business in an interview on Friday that the company is the only entity in the Caribbean that has a hybrid network—a wireless and a fibre network.
“That means we are able to hop from place to place and run fibre to the customer and we have started to do that in many of the underserved and unserved areas, and we are becoming more competitive in the urban and suburban areas as well,” said the Green Dot general manager.
“We know what our niche is and we will grow that niche. Covid has halped us, on a positive note, to create or increase that niche for us because people are now looking for a more affordable service as their disposable income may have been reduced,” said Sombrano.
While Green Dot has been a traditional internet service provider for many years, it is now viewing itself more broadly as a provider of services using broadband internet.
“We are looking beyond internet and television as companies can now put everything on the internet platform as everything is now connected,” Sombrano said referring to potential future services that Green Dot could provide.
While not willing to disclose too many of the company’s secrets, the telecommunications executive said agricultural automation and energy consumption are two areas Green Dot is looking to invest in. It is aggressively pursuing expansion into south-west Trinidad in areas such as Granville, Cedros and Bamboo Village where it will provide internet and television first with new services to come later. Green Dot’s greatest penetration is in south and central Trinidad, said the 42-year-old executive with an MBA with a marketing specialisation from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business.
“We are building those additional services on to our platform that we have now fortified, making us more reliable and scalable,” Sombrano said. The company is planning to enter the fintech/ecommerce space, which is a decision the boards of Green Dot and its parent company, One Caribbean Media (OCM), will be looking at holistically.
OCM, the Caribbean media conglomerate, purchased a 51 per cent stake in Green Dot from Virginia, US-based mergers and acquisition company Capstone Strategic Inc in May 2017. OCM is the parent company of the Caribbean Communications Network, the holding company for the Trinidad Express newspapers.
“Prior to 2017, our focus was on the smaller niches. But once we were on board with OCM, it really energised us and catapulted what we could do to realise the dream of making broadband internet and television subscription services affordable for everyone,” said Sombrano.
“With OCM, we have now been able to realise our digital DNA, which is invest in more technology to bring greater efficiencies to what we do,” said Sombrano.
He said the company’s investment in the hybrid wireless and fibre technology has started to pay off and the company forecasts a 25 per cent increase in its revenues in 2021. For its financial year ended December 31, 2020, Sombrano said the expectation is that profits will increase by 15 per cent.
As a result of the uncertainty associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, for the 2019 financial year, Green Dot’s parent company, OCM, decided to impair fully the goodwill associated with its acquisition of the telecommunications company and Citadel Ltd, the group’s radio companies.
The goodwill impairment, which was a decision taken in the first quarter of 2020, resulted in $98 million being wiped off the value of the two companies. That contributed to OCM declaring an after-tax loss of $61 million for 2019. In acquisitions, goodwill is what is paid for a company above the sum of the net fair value of all of the assets purchased in the acquisition and the liabilities assumed in the process.
At OCM’s annual meeting on November 27 last year, it was disclosed that the company’s decision to impair the goodwill was due to it adopting “a conservative approach,” as both investments by OCM are “healthy” and are “contributing in a profitable way” to the group’s 2020 performance.
“We see a bright future for them,” said OCM CEO, Dawn Thomas at the annual meeting.
Asked about the decision to impair fully the goodwill associated with the acquisition of Green Dot, Sombrano described it as “prudent one to take at the time, because you were looking at the overall landscape.”
He said: “The goodwill also looks at projected returns and profits and I know, at the time, what we had anticipated to grow, or be at, did not totally materialise because we were transitioning the business.
“But, currently, you would have seen in OCM’s last accounts that Green Dot was a high contributor to the overall profit margin.”