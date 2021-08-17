More than $5 billion has been spent on treating with the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.
“In terms of the total on Covid, we have crossed the five-billion-dollar mark and we intend to provide as much relief as we can and certainly in the next budget there will be an amount for residual Covid relief going forward into 2022,” he said at a news conference on Monday.
With respect to salary relief grants, Imbert said as of August 16 some 4,070 people had received the grants for a total payout of about $12 million.
In terms of applications, he said about 24,000 applications were submitted and about 15,000 applications screened.
“Every two or three days we are issuing payments in the order of 500, 700. On one particular day, on the 27th of July, we issued 1,836 payments and the grant process is continuing,” he said.
In Tobago, there were 774 applications which are being processed.
Imbert said the majority of applications came from the bar, restaurant and retail sectors.
There were quite a few people who mixed up the two grants—the Salary Relief Grant from the Finance Ministry and the Income Support Grant from the Social Development Ministry, he said.
Imbert said he went through a long list of names sent to him from Tobago with respect to people complaining that they applied for the Salary Relief Grant in 2020 and had not gotten it.
He said every one of them had not applied for the Salary Relief Grant but the Income Support Grant from the Social Development Ministry.
Imbert said the Social Development Ministry consumes billions of dollars as it deals with relief.
“We are constrained in this ministry to send any amount of funding that they require. Right now as we speak, we are making arrangements for supplementary allocations for the Ministry of Social Development, very significant sums of money,” he said.
The Minister said in 2020, the number of salary relief grants paid were 91,393 with a total value of $147.8 million.
He said some 6,367 prepaid cards were produced for people who didn’t have bank accounts.
Imbert said over 3,000 have been delivered and another 2,000 are out for delivery.
Review of SME loans]
Imbert said a review had been done over the past six months on the loan programme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Banks recognised applicants were having difficulty in moving from the application stage to the disbursement stage of the loan programme, with the biggest area being in the area of statutory requirements, he said.
Imbert said 47 per cent of people who were declined were unable to provide evidence of up-to-date VAT payments, income tax payments and NIS payments.
There will be a revision of the programme where the period of repayment will be extended from five years to seven years.
Government will now guarantee 100 per cent of the loan amount, he said.
The purposes of the loans will be expanded beyond salary payments, working capital and the purchase of raw materials, to fixed assets, plant and machinery, and expansion of accommodation among other items, he said.
“We will increase the amount of the loan as required,” added Imbert.
Applicants must show they are up to date with taxes and NIS payments up to 2018 and they will be given one year after they get the loan to bring themselves fully up to date, the Minister said.
Imbert said the threshold will be lowered where SMEs will be defined as entities with revenue of between $500,000 and $25 million annually.
Imbert said the interest rate remains at zero.