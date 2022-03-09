SOCIAL Development Minister Donna Cox met yesterday with representatives of the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) to continue discussions on transitioning the ministry’s clients to electronic banking.
Cox said the aim is to have meaningful solutions to safeguard senior citizens, especially because of the high incidence of fraud and stolen cheques.
On January 31, 1,836, cheques were stolen from the TTPost office in Sangre Grande and investigations into the matter are still ongoing.
The minister also expressed concern about the issue of missing cheques, and the undue hardship this brings upon those who are vulnerable and in need of the support.
In response, representatives of BATT said they look forward to strengthening the existing partnership.
The association also advised special arrangements have been made to facilitate recipients of social welfare cheques, and that the banks will continue to collaborate with the ministry to get more people on direct deposit.
Among the other items discussed at the meeting were:
• Special services provided by BATT members for vulnerable groups;
• Encashing of cheques from entities other than those legally authorised, such as hardware stores, beauty salons, barbershops, cosmetic shops, etc;
• Senior Citizens’ pension legislation.
At the meeting, Cox was accompanied by one of the ministry’s permanent secretaries, Jacqueline Johnson. BATT was represented by its president, Richard Downie, and Kelly Bute-Seaton, executive director of the association.
The minister added that the meeting with the association is critical, as the ministry recently relaunched its promotional campaign on the direct deposit initiative.