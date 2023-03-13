THE craft industry is “alive and well” but local artists face increasing challenges in accessing raw materials and selling products, the Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL) said yesterday.
Demand is also high for craft training and marketing selling opportunities, the ECCL told a Joint Select Committee of the Parliament, during “An enquiry into the operations of the craft industry including a focus on achievement of its mandate to build the capacity of artisans in the craft sector toward local self-sufficiency”.
The JSC was given the assurance of interest and participation in the art and craft industry, including a growing cottage industry in food, but the ECCL has called for increased awareness of and investment in local content.
The ECCL said the industry is increasing locally but there is a need for more facilities where training can be conducted and affordable spaces where artists can sell their products.
Chairman Roger Roach said there needs to be emphasis on increasing awareness of local content and the country’s capacity to provide raw materials and production opportunities for artists.
He recalled the impact on Carnival 2023 as “we have taken our largest product and outsourced it to China and Pakistan”, causing delays in the delivery of costumes as transport systems have changed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Roach said of local products that “we need to raise the level of consciousness and have the mindset to purchase it”.
He said this could be seen in the supermarkets, where a bulk of local products are sold as T&T has the largest manufacturing sector in the Caribbean.
Some T&T artists are already exporting world-class products, with personal care, candles, jewelry and delicacies among the more popular products.
The popularity of these markets were apparent in the local demand for training and vending spaces for those products, the ECCL panel later said.
Some crafts have declined, such as floral arrangement and weaving, however the ECCL hoped to revive interest in these products while working towards expanding resources of local raw materials.
Roach said artists were also being trained and encouraged by the ECCL to use and find more locally available raw materials in their products.
Committee chairman, Independent Senator, Anthony Vieira, noted that he had been surprised to learn of the ECC and had not heard of it before. Vieira said he thought another State enterprise, ExporTT, was appearing before the JSC but was interested in the work of the ECCL and the state of the local craft industry.
Sector poised for success
Roach said the handicraft sector was ready to expand and provided an income avenue for many, noting that art and craft were among the non-energy sectors to have shown growth.
He said the ECCL’s current ten centres were underutilised, whereas these facilities could offer more training and vending opportunities. The agency’s centres in East Trinidad attracted the most participants, followed by Central and South, and Tobago.
The ECCL was working to increase workshops and assistance to artisans, as well as expand its marketing through the use of tools like social media and appropriate partnerships.
The ECCL, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Social Development, also provides internationally recognised certificates for exported crafts.
The panel said “people are waiting for the centres to open for training” and “within 24 hours most classes are full”.
Roach said the ECCL ‘s auditing was up to date, however one of its main programmes in keeping with its mandate, Craft Hub TT, was not yet registered and this had to be done “forthwith”.
He earlier stated that the ECCL had recently filled several substantive positions, including that of chief executive officer and would be looking to fill more vacancies that impact the agency’s ability to fulfil its mandate.
Roach said the ECCL received 98 per cent of its funding from the Government and the remainder from rental.
He said the agency had decided to identify specific needs and programmes and to seek funding for those items, instead of simply asking for more money.
Roach said the ECCL was also looking to digitise the industry, including creating a database for artisans in order to keep track of and grow the industry.
Maximising the available technology allows for a plethora of ways to monitor the industry, including trends and quality of products, he said.
The ECCL also aims to provide artists with avenues to sell products in larger amounts or abroad, earning foreign exchange, he said.