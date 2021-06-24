Credit rating downgraded

The economic devastation spread by the Covid-19 pandemic and the high number of delinquent and non-performing loans on the books of the Eastern Credit Union Co-operative Society (ECU) has led to its corporate credit rating being downgraded.
Regional rating agency Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Ltd (CariCRIS), yesterday announced that the ECU had fallen a notch in its Foreign and Local Currency Ratings, now CariBB+ on the regional rating scale and ttBB+ on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.
According to CariCRIS, the new ratings indicate that the level of ECU’s creditworthiness, adjudged in relation to other obligors in the Caribbean, is below average.
The rating agency noted that the one-notch downgrade is driven by the further deterioration in asset quality over the past year as evidenced by increases in non-performing loans (NPLs) and loan delinquencies partly driven by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This has been further exacerbated by the challenging economic and labour market conditions in T&T and increased financial sector competition from commercial banks. These market conditions have negatively impacted ECU’s revenue and profitability levels when compared to prior years,” said CariCRIS.
Stating that it had also revised the outlook on the ratings from negative to stable, CariCRIS said the stable outlook is based on its expectation that economic activity in T&T is expected to somewhat improve over the next 12-15 months as domestic lockdown measures are gradually lifted, and the Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out.
“While we anticipate no material improvement in ECU’s financial performance over the next 12-15 months, we expect the credit union’s revenue and profitability levels to experience a slight boost but not return to pre-Covid-19 levels.”
CariCRIS noted that the downgrade does not represent doom and gloom for ECU.
“The ratings reflect ECU’s strong market position as the largest credit union in T&T with a growing asset base and membership. Notwithstanding the downgrade, ECU continues to report good financial performance and asset growth, though at lower levels. These rating strengths are tempered by high levels of non-performing loans with rising delinquency. Further there is room for improvement in the company’s risk management practices. The challenging economic environment which presents significant downside risks to the local credit union industry and profitability of ECU also constrains the ratings,” stated CariCRIS.
When questioned on the potential impact of the downgrade, CariCRIS’ manager—ratings, Anelia Oudit said to begin with ECU doesn’t have any debt on its books.
“What the rating downgrade was driven by was the deterioration in the asset quality over a three year period.”
She said what was instrumental in ECU’s asset quality deterioration was the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the ECU, one of which was an increase in the level of delinquent and non-performing loans on it books.
“So it signals that should Eastern Credit Union have to borrow, which in this case they don’t have to because they have a large funding, it signals to the investors that its ability to repay its debts is low compared to other debtors in Trinidad and Tobago. But in this case ECU doesn’t have any debts, it’s a corporate credit rating.
Oudit said while ECU can reverse the downgrade, measures to achieve that will have to be over a prolonged period as an upgrade is not an automatic process.
“It wouldn’t be automatic to say that they actually improved their asset quality and we would do an upgrade. We have to see a trend basically over a period of time before that can be done,” Oudit said.
CariCRIS also outlined some rating sensitivity factors, individually or collectively, that could be adopted by ECU to achieve an improvement in its ratings and/or outlook, such as a decline in operating expenses leading to a cost to income ratio of under 50 per cent over two consecutive years, and a decline of its non-performing loan ratio to under six per cent, also for two consecutive years.
The regional rating agency also noted that an increase in operating expenses leading to a cost to income ratio of over 70 per cent over two consecutive years, the non-performing loan ratio remaining above 12 per cent in the next financial year, and a deterioration in the credit rating of the sovereign over the next 12-15 months thereby leading to further weakening of ECU’s asset quality metrics, as factors that could lead to a further downgrade.