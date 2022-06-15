REGULATOR of credit unions in T&T, the Commissioner for Co-operatives, on Tuesday said the Office of the Commissioner is currently conducting an inquiry into the operations of the Eastern Credit Union Co-operative Society.
In a news release, the Commissioner for Co-operatives said that the office “remains open to the board and management of the Eastern Credit Union and stands ready to assist all credit unions and registered co-operatives, where necessary.”
The office of the Commissioner for Cooperatives advised that it is responsible for regulating and supervising co-operatives in Trinidad and Tobago, under the legislative requirement of the Co-operative Societies Act, Chapter 81:03 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
“On a continuous basis, the Commissioner, in fulfilment of the duties of the Office and under the Co-operative Societies Act, conducts checks on the functions and operations of credit unions and co-operatives, said the office of Commissioner.
It added: “The Office of the Commissioner aims to create an enabling environment in which Co-operatives can contribute towards the socio-economic development of its members, by providing assistance with registration, training, auditing, development, dispute resolution, aupervision/regulation and more. The Commissioner for Co-operatives said: “The Office of the Commissioner conducts its affairs in a judicious manner (not in the public domain), ensuring the safety, soundness, professionalism and fair-play for all.”
The news release said that in the execution of the responsibilities of the Office of the Commissioner, all precepted officers of the Cooperative Development Division are delegated to act by the Office of the Commissioner.