Credit unions welcome youth initiatives in budget

Among the proposals submitted by the CFF were for the credit union movement to mentor youth cooperatives who engage in import substitution and export earnings.
In a news release yesterday, the CFF said the message of the minister was well aligned with CFFs resilience-building initiatives with the non-financial cooperatives and the counselling support provided to displaced young persons.
Delivering the feature address at the annual post-budget breakfast meeting on October 8, Minister for Youth Development and National Service, Foster Cummings focused on youth diversification and entrepreneurship.
Cummings highlighted how his ministry was in a position to strategically promote the work being done by the CFF and the credit union movement as a whole.
He said this was of particular significance for the ministry and related it to Vision 2030, stipulating that it was a key factor in the nation’s post Covid-19 recovery.
Fifty-two participants from eight local credit unions attended the ‘zoom platform’ facilitated event.
The CFF said the virtual thought leadership meeting was aimed at discussing and examining the many lessons learnt and adjustments made by the movement, as the entire nation continues to be challenged during this pandemic era. Of special interest was how it pertained to the changes to members’ (and consumers in general) financial lives.
At the meeting, light was also shed on how strengthening of the credit union’s capacity to adapt to consumers’ changing financial circumstances could play a role in fostering people coming together and taking ownership of sustainable enterprises to help re-ignite the economy.