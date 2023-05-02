Crime driving up costs for car dealers

The crime situation is having a devastating effect on the automotive business as with all other sectors.
Speaking with Express Business over the weekend, Visham Babwah, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA), said dealers have to pay for additional security, although having many layers of security already, which is an additional cost that has to be absorbed by the dealers.
Babwah said, even with these measures in place, many dealers have been harassed and robbed; some have closed up, while others are not fully operational because of fear they will be the next target for criminals who are operating without any respect or fear of the law, and some are arranging to migrate.
“Over the last few months, over 30 car dealers have been robbed, others followed home after closing their businesses. A lot of them have their children living abroad and if the situation doesn’t improve here, they will also migrate. My business has been robbed four times in the last few years and I also had a home invasion, which still traumatises me and my family up to today,” Babwah divulged.
He noted that many have applied for firearms to defend themselves from the criminal elements, but were refused.
Babwah said the automotive sector along with other business sectors needs Government intervention to be successful.
“The crime situation is an issue that has to be dealt with by the Government of the day. This is not an issue where the blame can be placed on other entities or passed on to persons or entities that don’t have the capability or means to resolve it or make it appear that its someone else responsibility,” Babwah lamented.
He argued that the Government of the day has all the resources at its disposal, financial, intelligence, manpower, or whatever is required locally or internationally to get the job done.
“If they fail to protect the law-abiding citizens because of their unwillingness or inability to do so, then the citizens must be ready to defend themselves by lawful means,” he revealed.
Costly crime surge
A car dealer located in the South, who did not wish to be identified because of security reasons, said he was robbed three times in the past three months.
He said it was a nightmare as he and two staff members were robbed of cash, jewelry and car parts.
“I have invested in more security measures but it has me weary and I am not sure how long I would remain open. You cannot be working this hard for persons to come and distress you. The time for talking is over and drastic measures must be taken by the relevant authorities,” the car dealer bemoaned.
Steffon Maharaj, a foreign used and new car dealer from Central, said the situation is very concerning.
Maharaj said some people are scared to leave their homes, because of the upsurge in crime.
“Crime is affecting everyone. I have friends and families who have migrated, as they were fearful for their lives,” he described.
He noted while business was already slow, the crime problem can have a greater impact if it is not addressed.
Another car dealer located in the North, who did not wish to be identified, said while his business has never been targeted, he has ensured that his business place is secured with various security measures.
“I also ensured that my workers are safe. Implementing security measures is costly because you always have to maintain it, but it is the cost you have to pay in this current situation to remain safe,” the car dealer said.
Issues affecting the industry
On the issue of foreign used cars, Babwah said a lot of people are interested in purchasing the cars, but are unable to do so for various reasons, when the Government changed the permissible age of importation in 2016 from six to four years and then from four to three years on gasoline and hybrid cars.
Babwah said for a car like a Toyota Aqua that was selling for around $55,000, it has changed because the price has increased between 75 and 100 per cent and now has a selling price starting from $95,000, putting these cars out of reach of many citizens.
“Although there is a tax exemption on electric and hybrid cars, the age of the car is a very important factor in price reduction and affordability, when considering persons of the lower income bracket,” he said.
Babwah said there is a large sector of the population that earns a salary of around $6,000 and is unable to qualify for a loan to purchase a car of that value because of their (DSR) debt service ratio, these citizens also need a car; it’s not a luxury for them.
According to the TTADA president, electric hybrid and battery electric vehicles are the ones that citizens have gravitated towards and are purchasing, because of the exemption that exists and to counter the increase in fuel prices.
However, he said the battery electric vehicles exemption has an expiry date of December 31, 2023, whereas the hybrids don’t have an expiry date on the legal notice, which he highlighted could have financial fallout for car dealers if Finance Minister Colm Imbert should announce the reinstatement of taxes without enough notice.
As he said the dealers would have contractual arrangements and need enough time to fulfil these commitments, “This would require us to have discussions with the relevant department before any decision is made.”
‘Banks not flexible’
Turning his attention to the banks, Babwah said many have become stricter with their lending policy after Covid-19, as many employees can no longer obtain a job letter to show that they are permanently employed.
“They may be earning a salary of around $6,000 and having other financial commitments would be unable to qualify for a loan to purchase one of these cars. The banks need to examine the situation on a case by case and not outrightly turn away potential car owners,” he said. Further, Babwah said the cost of shipping Roll-on-Roll-Off cars has also increased by approximately 50 to 80 per cent because of the limited number of vessels to transport these cars. During Covid-19 there was an amalgamation of three international shipping lines that transported cars.
He said this has created a monopoly with fewer spaces on these vessels and the shipping lines are increasing prices at will.
“The transit time for vehicles is unpredictable now as there are long delays in receiving cars. It is not as bad as it was during the Covid period, but has not gotten back to where it was before Covid,” Babwah added.