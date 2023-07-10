TRINIDAD and Tobago continues to remain under siege with record levels of murder and business leaders are calling for crime plans to be revisited and more action in targeting the criminals.
The Express spoke to several business heads who expressed their concern over the 300-plus murders recorded this year.
“Businessmen are in a state of siege, you know, homeowners as well because there are a lot of home invasions, it is just all around, we are under siege, people cannot even leave their gate open for too long, they simply can’t,” Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Baldath Maharaj said.
He noted that the first meeting the Police Commissioner had in March 2023 was with the Chaguanas Chamber and she did indicate to them that by June there would be a reduction in crime as she identified 15 areas the police were working on.
“The statistics show that there was not any improvement at all, in fact over the years what we have been seeing is an upsurge in crime and then it goes down. She (Erla Harewood-Christopher) came in just when there was an upsurge and it has not gone down since,” he said.
Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) noted that statistically there is a direct relationship between crime and business because when crime increases business activity decreases, and investor confidence slows down.
He said coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic businesses are looking forward to reinvestment, re-employment and expanding business and crime impacts all of this.
He said there were recommendations to implement more CCTV cameras and beef up private security.
“We have done that and the youth apparently are not concerned that they are being recorded because they are going with masks, without masks. They escape and they seem to be going brazen and boldfaced in how they do it. Why is it we cannot capture these people? This is such a small country, why are we not apprehending these youths?” he said.
Former president of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad said the formula being used to treat crime must be revisited.
She said she cannot cast blame on the present Police Commissioner as the problem is deeper.
“This is a problem deeper than a Police Commissioner and I will keep saying that I think the Commissioner that had a handle on it was Mr Griffith (Former police commissioner Gary Griffith) or at least had an understanding of what was required and was prepared to go out there and call the curtain down, I think the attitude and the temperament is what was required and of course we’ve lost that battle of having that level of action,” she said.
She said crime is having a severe impact on business.
“It (crime) is not just impacting on business, it has business on its knees,” she said.
President of the Fyzabad Chamber Angie Jairam, Fyzabad and Oropouche are considered hot spots due to the level of criminal activities in the area. “We have seen the youths being a major part of the criminal element committing petty crimes that lead to more violent ones. This trend has now empowered a younger generation of criminals who are targeting small businesses and homeowners within their communities. Businesses are obviously affected by early closure and additional security expenses to operate,” she said.
The Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce is having a Walk against Crime on Saturday from Avocat Junction to Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School. “We are asking persons to gather at 3 p.m. at Avocat Junction to start promptly at 4 p.m. We will have other Chambers collaborating and we are extending this invitation to all concerned citizens and organisations to join in the walk,” Jairam said.