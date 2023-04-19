Crime robs Caribbean of spending on education

One Criminologist says crime and violence generate many distortions in the allocation of private and public resources and engender economic and social costs that hinder development. Speaking during the Caricom symposium at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Monday, Head of the Criminology Department at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr Randy Seepersad said the cost of crime represents at least 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, twice as much as in developed countries.
“Despite the magnitude of the security problem, the region is lagging in the production of rigorous research on crime and the application of evidence-based policies to fight and deter crime,” he lamented.
Seepersad said that the cost of crime goes far beyond just the economics.
“If the economic cost of crime isn’t a big enough issue to do something really serious, something is wrong. If we can make a dent in criminal activity throughout the Caribbean, there is an economic gain. Money that could go to education, and healthcare is being lost to crime and that must be corrected,” he emphasised.
The criminologist observed that the cost of crime is also physiological, and social, and it affects communities along with families.
He noted that even when we talk about the cost of crime and we look at the things that are measurable and we calculate prison cost or cost that goes with the police service there is another cost that we sometimes neglect that of investments from external businesses and the effect on tourism.
“There is tangible cost and there are in tangible cost” he explained.
Another point that the criminologist drove home was the statistics that are given by the Police Service are just a fraction of the incidents of crime and if one looks at the victimisation survey across the world, it would tell you there is far more crime happening than is being reflected in police statistics.
Seepersad also highlighted that a study done by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as far back as 2017, showed Crime and violence are at near-crisis levels in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The IDB said the region accounts for 9 per cent of the world’s population but contributes nearly one-third of its homicide victims, making it the most violent region outside of war zones six out of ten robberies in the region involve violence and 90 per cent of murders go unresolved. Its prisons are the most overcrowded in the world.
It further noted that the study breaks down the costs of crime into three parts.
—The social costs include lethal and non-lethal victimization and foregone income of prison populations: 0.64 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
—Private spending on security by businesses and households: 1.37 per cent of GDP
—Public spending, including the costs to the justice system, spending police services, and spending on prisons: 1.51 per cent of GDP
The IDB said the estimates are conservative as they include mainly direct costs of crime: public and private spending on security and social costs. They do not include indirect costs such as changes in behaviour due to fear of crime, or the impacts of crime on the health of persons.
Theft and disorder
He outlined in his power point presentation, that Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Belize, and Guyana are some of the countries that are seriously affected by theft and disorder, which represent serious obstacles to doing business.
Dr Seepersad observed that over 15 per cent of business owners in Trinidad who were surveyed said theft and disorder are serious obstacles to conducting business.
Seepersad, also pointed out that 50 per cent of Jamaica and Belize business owners said the theft and disorder had an economic impact on their businesses while in Guyana the figure was 45 per cent.
In terms of firms that experienced losses as a result of theft, vandalism, robbery and arson, the countries that saw high percentages were St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana at 30 per cent. Twenty three percent of businesses in T&T had similar experiences while in Suriname the experience was over 25 per cent and Grenada it was on the 25 per cent marker. St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda businessmen were on par with 20 per cent.
In this case, Jamaica business owners gave a 15 per cent average for this problem, while Barbados saw a percentage of over 10 per cent.
Turning his attention to the type of crime experienced in the last fiscal year by businesses, Dr Seepersad said losses were up by 66 per cent, vandalism 62 per cent, burglary 46 per cent, robbery 45 per cent, assaults and threats 33 per cent.
Business-owners, especially in recent times, with the upsurge of crime in the Caribbean have been complaining of the rise in cost associated with protecting workers and customers.
Seepersad highlighted that over 80 per cent of businesses in Trinidad and Tobago spend on security, while the Bahamas stood at 75 per cent, Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis 70 per cent. While, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica were over 55 per cent.