A crisis communications plan must always be tailored to the needs of the business and tweaked ever so often, in order to be effective.
This is the firm belief of Lisa-Ann Joseph, the chief reputation officer and managing director of public relations and crisis communications at Reputation Management Caribbean Ltd.
During an interview with Express Business last week Friday, Joseph said crises arise in a business, but how it is handled from start to finish determines the impact on a company.
“Companies all understand that things will happen as it’s the nature of the business. But what the public looks for is how you respond to it. There is a school of thought that it takes seven years to build a brand, but it can take one incident to destroy it. However, beyond the one incident, it’s how you respond to the one incident which will determine how deep of a hole you have to dig yourself out of,” she said.
Joseph who has been in corporate communications for the past 29 years, said the plan has to be more than paper on a shelf.
“It has to be a living thing that has been worked on, and tweaked, with persons trained who know their roles and responsibilities. And it has to be tested on a regular basis. You will find that your response to the crisis will be a lot smoother than not having a plan in place. What I’ve realised is that a lot of energy companies here have offices or head offices elsewhere, and they use the crisis communication plan from the head office, which is outside of T&T and the region.
“So they use that plan, and they just have it there. But they don’t localise the plan. Like I said, it’s good to have a plan but you have to take it off the shelf and look at each components and situation and see if you have the right persons in the organisation in your area who can respond to the various scenarios,” the executive explained.
Joseph said companies in T&T a few years ago did not see the need for a crisis communications intervention.
“They thought they knew the media and knew how to speak in a crisis. I think the notion of winging it was very prevalent at that time, so they didn’t see the need for that particular kind of service, but now companies understand the importance,” she said.
Importance of communications
Elaborating on the aspect of communications, Joseph said the Covid-19 pandemic showed a lot of companies how important it was to have effective communications, as most employees were working from home and conducting business virtually.
“It was so critical for organisations to communicate with their customers for many different reasons, to stay relevant, to cater to their needs, for customers to understand what the organisations were doing in response to the pandemic. If your employees worked from home, having communication lines open was integral and you found a lot of Zoom meetings and other meeting spaces opened up because if you did not communicate with your stakeholders then you would have left the environment open for speculation. That can lead to further problems,” she said.
She highlighted that social media has forced organisations to be “more nimble on their feet and to be flexible in what they are doing”.
Joseph indicated that businesses are now mandated to keep their customers and the employees at the forefront and that decisions are made in the best interest of people.
Building the company
Speaking about her own company, which she founded 15 years ago, she said she used the opportunity to review strategies and how it could be adjusted during these times.
“In the past, we would have worked more on campaigns for certain organisations and then helped them in the crisis communications area. What happened during the pandemic, the organisations cut their budget and the first to go was public relations and advertising, unfortunately.
“We had to pivot and offer services that we did not offer for a very long time, such as developing press releases and doing one-off projects. We had to be creative and go to companies and have a discussion with them to offer a proposal,” she acknowledged.
During this downtime, the businesswoman said the Institute for Reputation Management was created last year, and is already making routes into some of the other islands in the Caribbean and offering training both virtually and in-person to executive teams.
“That’s part of our expansion plan and then we continue to work with other large organisations in the region,” she stressed.
Reputation Management Caribbean Ltd celebrated its 15th anniversary on Sunday and Joseph said the company’s vision continues to be becoming a leader in the corporate communications and crisis communications space throughout the region.
“I have to say after 15 years, we are on target to meet that goal, and right now as we speak we are operating in Jamaica, in Barbados, and on a per-project basis, we have projects in St Lucia, Bahamas, and Guyana. So we are a Caribbean entity, and we also have affiliates on the ground that we are partnering with to ensure that everything works with a customised approach for the particular territory and not a broad-brush approach,” Joseph said.
She added the company has clients from the energy, banking, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors and it intends to grow.
Biography
Joseph has over 29 years’ experience in coaching, lecturing, advising, developing, managing and implementing reputation management and crisis communications strategic programmes for multinational, regional and local companies within the energy, retail, telecommunications, manufacturing, gaming and financial sectors.
Her clients include Samsung, Coca-Cola, Cable & Wireless, European Union, Unit Trust Corporation, CIBC/First Caribbean, Woodside, and Methanex.
Before founding RMC in 2007, she was communications manager at the global energy giant BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), responsible for the company’s local and international media relations and employee engagement programmes. She also served as bpTT’s crisis communications advisor.
Prior to bpTT, she was at the helm of public affairs, marketing and communications and was spokesperson for Coca-Cola International for the Caribbean.
Joseph also managed the group corporate communications for the Caribbean cement giant – TCL Group of Companies and in her earlier days was corporate communications manager of the indigenous Bank, First Citizens.
In her formative professional years, Lisa-Ann “cut her teeth” at the Family Planning Association, a vibrant NGO with regional and international links.